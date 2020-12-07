Naismith set for return to Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Ross County defender Jason Naismith is set to rejoin the Staggies after ending his contract with English League One side Peterborough United.

It has been reported Naismith is heading back to County, after ending his contract with Peterborough early.

The 26 year-old left Victoria Park for the Posh in the summer of 2018 and has made 53 appearances in his two and a half years in England.

Naismith, who also had a spell on loan at Hibernian last season, was in the final year of his contract with Peterborough but has agreed to terminate his deal.

Former St Mirren right back Naismith was not selected as part of Peterborough’s salary cap squad for this season and his club has announced he is set to return to Scotland following his departure.