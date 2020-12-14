Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell reveals ‘major frustration’ at soft goals conceded against Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell detailed a number of reasons why he was unhappy with his team’s showing against Aberdeen.

The Staggies, who are now propping up the league, lost 2-0, with Dons striker Curtis Main grabbing a double.

To compound Kettlewell’s misery, defenders Alex Iacovitti and Connor Randall both suffered injuries in the Premiership defeat.

Kettlewell said: “It wasn’t a good day for a number of reasons.

“Another two goals conceded and another two injuries and no goals scored.

“I am not going to hide from the fact that it has been a bad day at the office for us, of course it was.

“I thought there were positives in terms of the chances we did create.

“I was frustrated with the start to the game as we were very slow.”

The injury to Randall especially is a tough one to take for County, as the summer signing has suffered several setbacks this season already.

Kettlewell said: “I think Alex Iacovitti has hurt his knee and Connor Randall hurt his back.

“Connor has missed a fair amount of football for us and this is the third or fourth time he has come off the pitch during the game.

“So plan A gets ripped up and we have to go back to plan B and even plan C with a complete change of shape and personnel playing out of position.

“But it is what we had.”

Kettlewell’s frustration only deepened when, at 1-0 down, County had a great chance to score via Ross Stewart, only for the chance to be squandered. Moments later, Main got his second to put the result to bed.

The Staggies gaffer said: “That 10 minutes in the lead-up to half-time, I felt as though we grew into it.

“The start of the second half and throughout the second half we had decent control of the ball and possession.

“Again though, it is in the facts and stats at the end of the game and we have obviously not scored a goal.

“We conceded two soft goals from our point of view, which really were avoidable.

“We know Aberdeen set up in such a way that they are a threat from set plays.

“That one goes down as a major frustration.

“Then the second goal comes at a time when we have had an opportunity just before it and were edging our way back into the game.

“I said to the players what we can do is feel sorry for ourselves or we can pick ourselves up, get our shoulders back, head up and work hard and go again.

“There is no point in citing scenarios and saying they are all going against us because the fact of the matter is they are.

“And it is only our own efforts that can turn that around.”