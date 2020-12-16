Stuart Kettlewell bemoans key decisions that went against Ross County in Livingston defeat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell felt the Staggies did not get their share of key decisions in their 2-0 Betfred Cup loss to Livingston.

The Staggies exited the competition at the quarter-final stage, with goals from Craig Sibbald and Alan Forrest booking Livi’s place in the last four at Hampden Park.

Sibbald’s opening goal was surrounded in confusion after linesman Andrew McWilliam had initially raised his flag for offside against Scott Robinson in the build up, before referee Steven McLean overruled him after the ball appeared to come off Regan Charles-Cook.

Kettlewell also felt Livi defender Jon Guthrie should have been red carded for hauling down Billy Mckay on the edge of the box when clean through on goal, with a penalty claim for a challenge by Scott Pittman on Harry Paton also going unheard.

Kettlewell said: “There is real frustration. I don’t think a single decision fell our way.

“I’m against making that excuse, but when we see what type of game it was, sometimes you need to be on the correct side of the decision making.

“I didn’t think we got our fair share of that and we were always chasing our tail in the game.

“We normally go on the basis of what the linesman’s seen so it was obviously very frustrating to concede that early goal.

“The more contentious ones we’re looking at were in the first-half when Billy McKay was clean through on goal and the player gets a yellow card.

© SNS Group

“The explanation I’ve had is that he wasn’t in control of the ball. But we could all see that he was clean through on goal. That amazed me and it’s a big decision at that stage of the game.

“That’s come from the four officials – they’re all united in their explanation on that one.

“Harry Paton’s a pretty honest boy – we all watch him getting kicked up and down parks on a weekly basis, he takes a lot of challenges. He’s adamant he’s been fouled in the penalty area and again that came at a big time in the game for us.

“I’ve known Steven MacLean for years and he’s a guy that I respect, I think he’s a good official.

“I was trying to do it in the best way possible because the last time we were at Livingston I was given a six-game ban for questioning officials. I make it clear that I’m not doing that tonight but I’m a bit perplexed as to some of the explanations for what I felt were key decisions.”