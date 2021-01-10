Ross County suffer late setback in 3-1 defeat to Livingston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Livingston struck late to defeat Ross County 3-1 in a result which keeps the Staggies bottom of the Premiership.

The two sides had been level for much of the game, after Charlie Lakin had cancelled out Scott Robinson’s early opener for the hosts.

Late goals from substitutes Alan Forrest and Jack Hamilton made it eight straight wins for David Martindale’s men however, leaving County a point adrift of second bottom Hamilton Accies.

John Hughes made two changes from the side which drew 1-1 with St Johnstone the previous weekend. Alex Iacovitti and Jordan Tillson returned to the side, with skipper Iain Vigurs and Jermaine Hylton making way.

County fell behind through the first meaningful opportunity of the game on nine minutes. Nicky Devlin played a long ball over the top of the Staggies defence to pick out the run of Robinson, with the striker catching Ross Laidlaw off his line with a deft lob into the net.

Livi could have doubled their lead shortly afterwards, with Scott Pittman seeing an effort from 20 yards land on the roof of the net.

© SNS Group

County had struggled to threaten in the early stages but they restored parity with their first attempt at goal on 28 minutes. Harry Paton took on a strike from the edge of the box which fell the way of Lakin, with the on-loan Birmingham City player beating the offside trap before applying a cool low finish past Max Stryjek.

The Staggies missed an excellent chance to turn the game on its head shortly afterwards, with Jason Naismith’s cross picking out Oli Shaw who could not keep his header down.

Livi applied pressure before the break, with Ciaron Brown nodding a header over from Josh Mullin’s corner.

County continued to defend strongly in a second half, with an excellent block from Ross Draper thwarting Devlin’s drive, before Craig Sibbald saw a low drive well held by Laidlaw.

The Staggies also looked threatening, with Keith Watson nodding Lakin’s corner over.

With the game in the balance, Livi snatched the winner with nine minutes remaining with a swift breakaway, with Scott Pittman releasing substitute Forrest whose cool finish was helped into the net by the outstretched Iacovitti.

© SNS Group

Hughes threw on debutant Tony Andreu in an attempt to get back into the game, with the Frenchman seeing a low drive collected by Stryjek.

Livi finished the match off in stoppage time when Hamilton nipped in ahead of Watson to tap home from close range following Forrest’s cutback, on a frustrating day for the Highlanders.