Sunday, January 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Coventry City reportedly have bid for Ross County’s Josh Reid accepted

by Callum Law
January 23, 2021, 12:38 pm Updated: January 23, 2021, 12:43 pm
Ross County defender Josh Reid
Ross County defender Josh Reid

Ross County have accepted a bid for defender Josh Reid from Coventry City, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has made 24 appearances at left-back for the Staggies this season and is believed to have attracted interest from the English Championship side.

Reid is believed to be discussing personal terms with Coventry this weekend and if a deal is agreed it has been reported he will be loaned back to Ross County for the remainder of the campaign.

Coventry, who are managed by Mark Robins, are currently 18th in England’s second tier.

More from the Press and Journal