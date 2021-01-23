Coventry City reportedly have bid for Ross County’s Josh Reid accepted

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County have accepted a bid for defender Josh Reid from Coventry City, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has made 24 appearances at left-back for the Staggies this season and is believed to have attracted interest from the English Championship side.

Ross County have accepted an offer from Coventry City for left-back Josh Reid. The highly-rated 18-year-old is discussing personal terms with the EFL side this weekend. I’m told that Reid will return to County on loan until the end of the season, if the deal goes through. — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) January 23, 2021

Reid is believed to be discussing personal terms with Coventry this weekend and if a deal is agreed it has been reported he will be loaned back to Ross County for the remainder of the campaign.

Coventry, who are managed by Mark Robins, are currently 18th in England’s second tier.