Ross County closing in on loan deal for Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Joe Hilton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County are close to agreeing a loan deal for Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Joe Hilton.

The 21-year-old moved to Fleetwood Town on an emergency seven-day loan earlier this month.

Hilton made three appearances for the English League One side before returning to Rovers.

County are looking for a shot-stopper to challenge Ross Laidlaw following the departure of Ross Doohan after he was recalled by parent club Celtic.

According to a report in the Sunday Mail, Hilton will join the Staggies for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, left back Josh Reid missed Saturday’s defeat by Rangers as he closes in on a move to Coventry City.

It is expected the 18-year-old will be loaned back to County for the rest of the campaign.