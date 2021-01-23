Josh Reid misses Ross County’s clash with Rangers amid Coventry interest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Defender Josh Reid is absent from Ross County’s squad to face Rangers this afternoon amid interest from Coventry City.

It has been reported that the Staggies have accepted a bid from the English Championship outfit for the 18-year-old full-back, with personal terms set to be discussed over the weekend

Reid has been on the bench for the Dingwall side’s last two fixtures, but is missing from John Hughes’ squad that will take on Rangers at Ibrox in the Premiership.

Today’s team to take on Rangers at Ibrox pic.twitter.com/bz0f9ARXhS — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) January 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Hughes hands a debut to 17-year-old Norwegian defender Leo Hjelde, who joined County on loan from Celtic on Friday.