Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County forward Ross Stewart is set for a £300,000 switch to English League One side Sunderland.

Stewart, who had been subject of interest from Premiership outfits Aberdeen and Hibernian, is heading to the north-east for a medical, according to reports.

The ex-St Mirren striker is out of contract at the end of the season and has been regularly linked with a move away from the Staggies.

Manager John Hughes has previously said it would take a sizeable offer to prise Stewart away during the January window, as he hoped to keep him until the end of the season.

However Sunderland looked to have jumped to the front of the queue for the striker’s services as a two-and-a-half-year stay in Dingwall looks to be coming to an end.

Stewart scored 28 goals in 82 games for County after joining in 2018. He won the Championship title and Challenge Cup during his first season with the Staggies.

County have brought in forward Jordan White this month from Motherwell, while Oli Shaw and Billy Mckay remain on their books.

Aberdeen had identified Stewart as a potential target for the summer and had hoped to discuss a pre-contract with the 24-year-old.