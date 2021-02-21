Jordan White goal secures priceless 1-0 victory for Ross County against Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County gave their Premiership survival hopes a massive boost by claiming a superb 1-0 victory over Celtic.

Jordan White’s second half header was enough to secure the triumph, as the Staggies secured their second win over Neil Lennon’s side this season.

The result sees John Hughes’ men leap two places into 10th, ahead of both Kilmarnock and Hamilton Accies.

Hughes made four changes from the side which went down 2-0 to Dundee United, with Michael Gardyne, Alex Iacovitti, Blair Spittal and Charlie Lakin drafted in for Jermaine Hylton, Leo Hjelde, Billy Mckay and Harry Paton.

There was also a change of referee after Bobby Madden was forced to self-isolate as a Covid-19 close contact, with David Munro stepping in.

Staggies goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw was called upon in the opening seconds to make a smart save from Ryan Christie, while at the other end Tony Andreu tested Scott Bain with a low drive from the edge of the box.

Christie was unable to find any takers for a dangerous low delivery on 20 minutes, after he had robbed Alex Iacovitti of possession.

County enjoyed a decent flurry shortly afterwards, with Spittal seeing a low effort turned around the post by Bain, before Andreu nodded over after Jason Naismith had nodded the ball across goal from Lakin’s corner.

A miscued clearance by Laidlaw nearly allowed Celtic in, however Odsonne Edouard’s cross could not be turned home by David Turnbull.

Celtic should have made the breakthrough on 36 minutes when a sublime Callum McGregor through ball released Edouard to square for Christie, but he somehow skied the ball over the bar with the goal gaping.

© SNS Group

County were forced into a change five minutes later, with Callum Morris taking a knock and being replaced by Keith Watson.

Spittal saw another effort saved shortly after the restart, while at the other end Christie flashed a header wide and substitute Diego Laxalt drove an effort narrowly over.

Spittal was presented with a shooting opportunity on 58 minutes after Carl Tremarco had played him in, however the Hoops defence got back to cover.

The lively Christie twice came close, dragging a low effort from the edge of the box just wide before seeing another strike from a tight angle well saved by Laidlaw.

The Staggies weathered the pressure and they took the lead on 71 minutes, with substitute Harry Paton’s free-kick met by the unmarked head of White who bulleted home from close range.

© SNS Group

County had to weather late pressure, with Christie drilling an effort just over, before Mohamed Elyounoussi saw a header met by a stunning save from Laidlaw in stoppage time.

Leigh Griffiths fired a late free-kick over, with the Staggies holding firm to take full points.