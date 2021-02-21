Ross County midfielder Charlie Lakin hopes shock Celtic victory can provide platform to survival

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County midfielder Charlie Lakin hopes his side’s shock win against Celtic can provide the platform to survival.

The Staggies stunned Celtic for the second time this season thanks to Jordan White’s second half header.

County, who knocked the Hoops out of the League Cup in November, scored the game’s only goal when Jordan White headed home Harry Paton’s free kick after 71 minutes.

The Staggies defended resolutely to hold on for an unexpected three points against last season’s champions.

The victory moved John Hughes’ side off the bottom of the table and up to 10th spot, above Kilmarnock and Hamilton, while the loss left Celtic 18 points adrift of runaway Premiership leaders Rangers.

County had goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw to thank after he produced a magnificent save injury time save to keep out a Mohamed Elyounoussi header in injury time.

Midfielder Charlie Lakin, on loan at the Staggies from Birmingham City, was thrilled to inflict a shock defeat on Celtic who had travelled to Dingwall on the back of five consecutive wins.

© SNS Group

He said: “It means everything to us and it was fully deserved from the lads.

“From the first minute to the last, we put everything into it.

“We did everything the coaching staff told us to do and we needed those three points to get us off the bottom of the table.

“It means a lot and we just have to keep it going now.

“It was tough as they are a good team. We knew they were going to move the ball about and get chances.

“As long as you can hold them out you know you will get one or two chances as well.

“We just had to take them and that was what we managed to do and then we defended for our lives.

“I was just dogged and tried to help out my teammates.

“It paid off because we got the three points, which is massive for the team.

“We have got to build on this performance.

“We have to enjoy it but then look to build on it next week and hopefully get back to back wins.

“I’m not sure why we have such a good record against the big teams in the league this season but we have to take that into the matches against teams who are in the same position as us as they are the games that matter the most.

“It is good to get three points whenever you can and it always feels good to beat the big teams.”

Next up for the Staggies is a trip to St Mirren on Saturday.