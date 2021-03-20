Jordan White confident Ross County have firepower to succeed in Premiership survival bid

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County forward Jordan White believes the Staggies have the firepower required to claw themselves to Premiership safety.

County go into today’s trip to St Johnstone with three points separating them from Hamilton Accies, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

The Staggies can take encouragement from the goalscoring form of their attackers however, as they approach their crunch final six games of the campaign.

White has made a strong impression since making the switch from Motherwell in January, netting twice in his first six outings.

The former Caley Thistle forward has predominantly partnered Billy Mckay, who has netted four goals in his last four appearances.

© SNS Group

The recent form of White and Mckay has limited the opportunities for Oli Shaw, who is the Staggies’ leading scorer on nine goals but has not started since February 3.

Staggies boss John Hughes has hinted he may look to deploy all three strikers in the coming weeks, and White feels the Dingwall side have all the goalscoring threat they need in their survival push.

White said: “I’m happy with my form, I feel like I’ve still got more to give as well.

“Because I didn’t really play the first half of the season, I got through the first few games on adrenaline.

“I maybe had a wee dip in terms of my fitness, because I hadn’t played in so long, but I feel like I’m getting that back again. I’m hoping I can kick on and do a good job for the rest of the season.

“We’ve got good players here, and I know going into the game that nine times out of 10 I’m going to get a chance.

“With Billy up there as well, it makes my life a lot easier. We’ve got Oli coming off the bench as well, and he will be frustrated, but at the end of the day we’ve got three good strikers.

“In every game we look threatening, we’re not just relying on one person to score.

“We know we’re going to get chances and we’re just looking to take them.”

With Accies and bottom side Kilmarnock looking to keep the pressure up on County, White says the Highlanders must concentrate on their own form while their fate remains in their hands.

The 29-year-old added: “Although the results have been up and down, the majority of the time the performances have been there.

“That’s the pleasing thing. When we are getting defeated, everybody is coming away really disappointed and wondering how we have lost those games.

“We can’t control what other teams do. Sometimes we will get a win and we think that’s us getting away from that, and then someone will win the next week which we didn’t expect.

“We’ve just got to look at ourselves and get the wins we need to keep as far away from the bottom two as possible.”

The trip to Perth will reacquaint White with former team-mates Shaun Rooney and Jamie McCart, who he played with during his two-year stint at Inverness.

© SNS Group

Rooney played a pivotal role in Saints winning the Betfred Cup against Livingston last month, and White is pleased to see the right back enjoy success.

White added: “Shaun has done brilliant. I’m really pleased for him, he deserves it. He’s a good lad and he’s been through a tough time.

“I’m really happy for him in how he’s performing – both Shaun and Jamie McCart have done really well. I get on very well with them, I have been texting them during the week winding them up.

“I’m looking forward to playing against them. They’re on a good run, and they will still be buzzing from winning the cup as well.

“They have got a chance to push for a top-six place, so it will be a massive game for them.

“At the same time it’s a massive game for us.”