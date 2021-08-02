Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Ross County

Ross County fan view: New formation could help tackle defensive frailties

By Peter Mackay
August 2, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 2, 2021, 11:10 am
Ross County's Ross Laidlaw at full time after the draw against St Johnstone.
Ross County gained their first point and clean sheet of the season in a tie which showed low levels of attacking finesse, but largely improved levels of defensive structure from Malky Mackay’s new-look Staggies.

A continuation of the system which had been used in pre-season is showing huge glimpses that Ross County’s infamously leaky back-line may be turning a new leaf.

Deploying his XI in a back five formation, it’s clear that one of Malky’s main objectives is to, once and for all, sweep the embarrassing stat of 126 goals conceded in 68 Premiership games under the carpet.

Despite the encouraging signs in the defensive third, Mackay’s front men had a more troublesome time attempting to put the ball in the net.

Ross County’s Dominic Samuel in action against St Johnstone.

New number ten Dominic Samuel started alongside target man Jordan White.

The pairing seem to have a good understanding with each other, however it’s not conclusive that Samuel and White is the best pairing at the hands of Mackay.

Samuel was substituted on the 60th minute mark after a mediocre performance with a few missed chances.

Jordan White didn’t seem his usual self, often falling second best in aerial duels, and sometimes struggling to assert his dominance amongst a physical Saints back three.

The front two could definitely be an area which is chopped and changed in the coming weeks, with last season’s top scorer, Oli Shaw, ready and waiting to step up.

David Cancola (L) in action for Liberec against Hoffenheim’s Kevin Akpoguma (C) in the UEFA Europa League.

Mackay’s squad will receive a significant boost next week when David Cancola joins the team.

There are several areas of the squad which still need strengthening, namely left back, after Jake Vokins picked up a nasty injury which will see him out for up to ten weeks.

The two other key areas which need reinforcing are central defence and wingers.

Malky has stated he expects three players to sign on Monday, which will thankfully fill out the thin squad.

There is no question that holding last season’s cup double winners to a draw is a positive start to the campaign.

It could be argued that it is due to a sizable piece of luck that County walked away with a point after Ali McCann’s fumbled penalty, but all in all, a point is probably fair, but is one that will please County more.

