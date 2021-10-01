Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021
Ross County

Analysis: Creating chances is not proving an issue for Malky Mackay’s new-look Ross County

By Andy Skinner
October 1, 2021, 5:00 pm
Blair Spittal
Blair Spittal

Ross County’s last two fixtures have left manager Malky Mackay adamant the Staggies are closing in on a first league victory.

County have only had a point to show from their matches against Hearts and Motherwell, having been in a healthy position in both games.

Against the Jambos, Blair Spittal’s double had put them on course for a victory after falling behind to Liam Boyce’s first-half strike, only for Stephen Kingsley’s free kick to ensure a share of the points.

Malky Mackay.

In last weekend’s trip to Fir Park, Regan Charles-Cook cancelled out an early Callum Slattery goal before the Staggies pushed hard for a winner, only to be hit by a late Tony Watt effort.

The closest County came to securing Mackay’s first league triumph was at Pittodrie in August, where Charles-Cook had them ahead for much of the game prior to Christian Ramirez’s last-gasp equaliser.

Mackay has pointed to a general trend of his team causing opponents problems but not being able to capitalise, and the statistics would appear to back that up.

Throughout most of the season, County’s forward line has been led by Jordan White, who has been supported by a three-man unit of Spittal, Ross Callachan and Charles-Cook in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Ross County’s chances created and xG statistics so far, featuring Blair Spittal, Regan Charles-Cook, Ross Callachan and Jordan White. Source – Opta.

The onus has been on all three to provide service for White, as well as each other, and with 27 chances created between them it would appear County’s attacking unit is doing just that.

Spittal’s statistics make for the most impressive reading, with the Staggies vice-captain having created 12 opportunities in the opening seven matches.

Blair Spittal’s key passes for Ross County so far this season. Source – Opta.

Spittal’s key passes graphic (above) shows a wide variety of starting positions, many of which from a deeper position than those of Charles-Cook who has created eight chances.

Between the two it is Charles-Cook who has come up with the only assist, which was for Spittal’s second goal in the 2-2 draw with Hearts last month.

Regan Charles-Cook’s key passes for Ross County so far this season. Source – Opta.

Comparatively, the xG statistics for County’s four most consistently selected attacking players make for interesting reading.

Spittal, who has an xG of 1.40, and Charles-Cook (0.37) are both on two league goals for the season, meaning they are outperforming expectation in this area.

White, who has netted one goal from the spot against Rangers, is marginally under-performing his xG of 1.44, but not to the same extent as former Hamilton Accies midfielder Callachan who has the team’s highest xG of 1.63 but has yet to get off the mark.

Ross Callachan.

The relatively low xG statistics in relation to the chances created by these four players in particular would suggest that increasing the quality of their chances holds the key to the Staggies securing a first victory against Dundee United this weekend, as opposed to improving their conversion rate of the opportunities they have fashioned.

