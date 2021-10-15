Ross County boss Malky Mackay aiming to replicate St Mirren’s rise up Premiership table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay aiming to replicate St Mirren’s rise up Premiership table

By Andy Skinner
October 15, 2021, 10:30 pm
Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists there is no reason why his side cannot follow St Mirren’s lead and surge up the Premiership table.

The Staggies are without a victory from their opening eight league matches, and they aim to get off the mark when they host the Buddies at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Their opponents were also winless from their first six matches, but back-to-back victories have catapulted Jim Goodwin’s men to seventh – and within three points of a top-half place.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin.

With County 11th in the table and above Dundee on goal difference, Mackay says a quickfire run of results can make a big difference to the Staggies’ outlook.

He said: “There’s definitely been games where we could have been looking at coming away with three points.

“The Aberdeen game is one and the Motherwell game was going in one direction, if we’d actually taken our chances.

“Six points and, next minute, you’re right there.

“If I genuinely thought teams were wiping the deck with us then I’d start to think: ‘Where are we here?’

“Honestly, other than the first half against Hibs at Easter Road when we weren’t so good, we’ve been in every game – in the last five minutes against Rangers, and it takes a deflection in the 70th minute at Parkhead. We’ve gone toe-to-toe with everyone so far and, at times, been an equal with everyone.

“That’s something that gives me great hope for the group going forward.”

Mackay is relishing the return to home action, with their last Victoria Park outing coming in a 2-2 draw with Hearts on September 18.

Blair Spittal makes it 1-1 between Ross County and Hearts.

He added: “It is great to get back here again. It means the boys are not staying in hotels or journeying miles. They can get in their own beds at night.

“But us being back here in front of our own fans helps as well. It has been fantastic seeing the little band of fans that followed us to Fir Park and Tannadice.

“It will be great to be out in front of the home fans and the pitch looks absolutely terrific.”

The visit of the Buddies is followed by another home match against Livingston, before the Staggies make a midweek trip to bottom-placed Dundee on October 27.

Mackay is not looking any further than this weekend’s Paisley opponents, adding: “It is just another three games. People didn’t think we would get points out of games where we have.

“It is teams in the next few games that are seen as being in our section, but it makes no odds – it is the next game.

“That’s as far as we look.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]