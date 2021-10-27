Ross County record first Premiership victory of season in style with biggest ever top-flight win against Dundee

Ross County ended their wait for a first Premiership victory in the most emphatic style with a stunning 5-0 win over Dundee.

Much of the work was done in a dominant first half, with goals from Harry Clarke, Ross Callachan, Joseph Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook putting the Staggies firmly in command.

Charles-Cook added his second after the break to secure County’s biggest ever top-flight win – providing a long-awaited cause for celebration among the travelling Staggies support at Dens Park.

It was a thoroughly enjoyable night’s work for Malky Mackay’s side, who had risked becoming detached at the foot of the table had they lost the basement battle.

They now trail the Dark Blues by just a point, with the task now to build on the triumph which halted a run of 10 matches without a win.

Mackay made two changes from the side which fell to a 3-2 defeat for the second successive weekend against Livingston on Saturday. Connor Randall returned to the side for the first time in nearly two months following an ankle injury, assuming the left back slot in place of Ben Paton. Jordan Tillson was also drafted back in, with Blair Spittal making way.

There was precious little between the sides in the opening stages, with both teams looking eager to rise to the battle on the wet Dens Park surface. Dundee skipper Charlie Adam was the first to threaten from long-range, with his low strike looking like causing problems for Ashley Maynard-Brewer, however the goalkeeper did well to get a strong hand behind it to tip the ball over.

It was County who made the most of their first serious opportunity on 18 minutes, with Clarke netting his second goal in as many games. Alex Iacovitti flighted a long diagonal ball forward which Clarke did well to take down, before he cut inside Jordan Marshall and unleashed an effort past Adam Legzdins into the roof of the net.

With the Staggies having gone on to take nothing against Livi following Clarke’s opener, Mackay’s men knew the subsequent minutes would be crucial. The visitors spurned a fine chance to double their advantage four minutes later when their two wide men combined, with the ball breaking for Regan Charles-Cook who sidefooted over following a fine run by Joseph Hungbo.

County did not have long to wait to net their second however with the Dingwall men, who have suffered from a string of recent errors, this time the beneficiaries from a defensive mix-up on 28 minutes. A Legzdins clearance was charged down by Jordan White before falling for Callachan, who showed excellent composure to tuck the ball into the far corner against his former club.

The Staggies had put themselves in an excellent position, however there was better to follow on 34 minutes. It was a sweet moment for Hungbo, who has been denied by the woodwork on several occasions in recent weeks, but finally succeeded in pursuit of his first Staggies goal. It came in spectacular style, with his curling 30-yard free-kick leaving Legzdins helpless as it found the postage stamp corner.

The third goal was met by an angry response from the home support, who vented their fury at Dark Blues boss James McPake after fans favourite Paul McMullan was withdrawn for Danny Mullen.

There was still time for the Staggies to cap off the perfect first-half display however, with the fourth arriving four minutes before the interval. Callachan had initially been denied his second by a fine palmed save by Legzdins, however Randall’s return ball from the left was clinically converted at the near post by Charles-Cook.

The second half brought few goalscoring opportunities at either end, however the Staggies were in no mood to settle for their night’s work. Charles-Cook added his second of the night on 71 minutes when he calmly finished off Clarke’s cutback following an incisive counter attack.

DUNDEE (4-3-3) – Legzdins 5; Kerr 5, Ashcroft 5, Sweney 5, Marshall 4; McGhee 5, Adam 5; McGowan 5 (McCowan 57); McMullan 5 (Mullen 38), Griffiths 4, Cummings 4 (Sheridan 57). Subs not used – Lawlor, Fontaine, Elliott, Panter.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Maynard-Brewer 6; Clarke 9, Baldwin 7, Iacovitti 7; Randall 7 (B Paton 76); Tillson 7, H Paton 7; Hungbo 8 (Spittal 65), Callachan 7, Charles-Cook 9 (Burroughs 76); White 7. Subs not used – Laidlaw, D Samuel, Robertson, Watson.

Referee – David Dickinson 6

Attendance – 4,883

Man of the match: Regan Charles-Cook