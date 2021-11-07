Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Malky Mackay has mixed emotions following Ross County’s defeat to Rangers at Ibrox

By Andy Skinner
November 7, 2021, 6:03 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay had mixed emotions following the Staggies’ 4-2 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

The Staggies took the lead against the champions through Joseph Hungbo, but went on to concede four goals before Jordan White netted a late consolation.

Although Mackay was pleased with his side’s approach, he felt costly mistakes prevented them from springing an upset.

Mackay said: “There’s two sides to it. In summation, we are one of the few clubs who have scored two against them twice this season, but I’m frustrated at a couple of goals we lost.

Joseph Hungbo.

“I am frustrated with at least a couple of the goals because we see that Joe Aribo goes to the front. We know that he is there, we are frustrated to lose that and we don’t keep it at 1-0 for long enough.

“We didn’t allow there to be a wee bit more tenseness.

“We started well and what we tried to do with that opening goal is what we did. Ryan Kent is a fantastic strike from a fantastic player, it happens.

“At half time I told them to stay in the game and keep it at 2-1 because anything can and will happen. We will always have another chance.

“I am disappointed with the third one because one of Rangers ‘great strengthsis give and go, it is what they do time after time.

“It is not hidden, it is what they do and it just takes somebody at some point to switch off and not go to with the runner, for the third one.

“For the fourth one, I accept there is nothing you can do,that is someone trying to stop a goal.”

The defeat keeps County four points adrift at the foot of the table ahead of their next game against Hibernian on November 24.

Mackay feels his side can learn lessons from the Ibrox encounter, adding: “I’m proud of them that we kept going and kept trying to play because that was the way to play against them.

“I’m also very aware of this stadium, how good this team is and how much they pay for their players.

“On any given day it can be six or seven – when you have played well. They are a fantastic team, I can’t take anything away from that.

“Young players coming here have got to handle the crowd, the stadium and the occasion. I have been here, I know it.

“You want to play in front of the biggest crowds, against the best teams. That’s what I’m saying to them.

“They will grow from this and learn from it. They have got to learn quickly, but we’ve just got to make sure we cut out our errors.

“But we will claw our way back into that little group, I have no doubt about that.”

