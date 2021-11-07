Malky Mackay has mixed emotions following Ross County’s defeat to Rangers at Ibrox

Ross County manager Malky Mackay had mixed emotions following the Staggies’ 4-2 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

The Staggies took the lead against the champions through Joseph Hungbo, but went on to concede four goals before Jordan White netted a late consolation.

Although Mackay was pleased with his side’s approach, he felt costly mistakes prevented them from springing an upset.

Mackay said: “There’s two sides to it. In summation, we are one of the few clubs who have scored two against them twice this season, but I’m frustrated at a couple of goals we lost.

“I am frustrated with at least a couple of the goals because we see that Joe Aribo goes to the front. We know that he is there, we are frustrated to lose that and we don’t keep it at 1-0 for long enough.

“We didn’t allow there to be a wee bit more tenseness.

“We started well and what we tried to do with that opening goal is what we did. Ryan Kent is a fantastic strike from a fantastic player, it happens.

“At half time I told them to stay in the game and keep it at 2-1 because anything can and will happen. We will always have another chance.

“I am disappointed with the third one because one of Rangers ‘great strengthsis give and go, it is what they do time after time.

“It is not hidden, it is what they do and it just takes somebody at some point to switch off and not go to with the runner, for the third one.

“For the fourth one, I accept there is nothing you can do,that is someone trying to stop a goal.”

The defeat keeps County four points adrift at the foot of the table ahead of their next game against Hibernian on November 24.

Mackay feels his side can learn lessons from the Ibrox encounter, adding: “I’m proud of them that we kept going and kept trying to play because that was the way to play against them.

“I’m also very aware of this stadium, how good this team is and how much they pay for their players.

“On any given day it can be six or seven – when you have played well. They are a fantastic team, I can’t take anything away from that.

“Young players coming here have got to handle the crowd, the stadium and the occasion. I have been here, I know it.

“You want to play in front of the biggest crowds, against the best teams. That’s what I’m saying to them.

“They will grow from this and learn from it. They have got to learn quickly, but we’ve just got to make sure we cut out our errors.

“But we will claw our way back into that little group, I have no doubt about that.”