Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Harry Paton feels Ross County’s firepower is shining through

By Andy Skinner
November 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Harry Paton.
Harry Paton.

Ross County midfielder Harry Paton is confident the Staggies have the firepower to trouble any of their Premiership opponents.

Despite being bottom of the table, County are the fifth highest scorers in the division with a tally of 18 from their opening 13 matches.

Although they only had a solitary goal to show for their efforts in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Hibs, Canadian Paton believes the attacking threat posed by Malky Mackay’s side is clear to see.

Paton said: “We know the talent we have in the squad. It shows out there in our fast breaks and the chances we have been creating.

“We feel we have goals in us, especially with the players we have going forward.

“Joe Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook have been really good for us, while Blair Spittal coming on can always play a magical ball in for our strikers.

Blair Spittal.

“Even up front we have got three solid strikers. Jordan got the nod, but there are two others who have been working hard in training. We have some talented players going forward.

“It was good we got the clean sheet on Wednesday, to just let them do their work up there. That leaves us to defend and keep the back door shut.”

Video analysis a key learning tool for Staggies

Paton is among the longest-serving members of the Staggies squad, having joined from Hearts in 2018.

The 23-year-old feels the tutelage of former Scottish FA performance director Mackay has helped him to develop his own game.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

He added: “Working with the manager in training, and in the video room analysing the games, we are looking at what we can do against other teams.

“Video is a big part of the game. We look back and analyse what you can do better, as well as working on video from other teams.

“The manager really takes pride in it, and it’s really good for us to look at.

“For me personally, it helps me to look at where we can break the other team down, and I look at my positioning.

“On a personal note I always make sure I look back on the game the day after, just to see what I can do better as well as what I have done well.”

The Staggies have the opportunity to move off bottom spot today, if they defeat Dundee United at Victoria Park and second-bottom Dundee fail to beat Motherwell.

Harry Paton in action against Dundee United.

Paton feels the Dingwall side’s recent performances point towards a fruitful run of form.

He added: “At the beginning of the season there was a big turnover of players. You just have to look at how far we have come now.

“It wasn’t just Dundee United that we played well against. We played extremely well against some other teams, and it has just been really unfortunate we didn’t get the three points.

“There is no fear going into the games. We know what we can do against them.

“We just need to lay a marker down and keep playing how we have been playing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]