Harry Paton feels Ross County’s firepower is shining through

Ross County midfielder Harry Paton is confident the Staggies have the firepower to trouble any of their Premiership opponents.

Despite being bottom of the table, County are the fifth highest scorers in the division with a tally of 18 from their opening 13 matches.

Although they only had a solitary goal to show for their efforts in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Hibs, Canadian Paton believes the attacking threat posed by Malky Mackay’s side is clear to see.

Paton said: “We know the talent we have in the squad. It shows out there in our fast breaks and the chances we have been creating.

“We feel we have goals in us, especially with the players we have going forward.

“Joe Hungbo and Regan Charles-Cook have been really good for us, while Blair Spittal coming on can always play a magical ball in for our strikers.

“Even up front we have got three solid strikers. Jordan got the nod, but there are two others who have been working hard in training. We have some talented players going forward.

“It was good we got the clean sheet on Wednesday, to just let them do their work up there. That leaves us to defend and keep the back door shut.”

Video analysis a key learning tool for Staggies

Paton is among the longest-serving members of the Staggies squad, having joined from Hearts in 2018.

The 23-year-old feels the tutelage of former Scottish FA performance director Mackay has helped him to develop his own game.

He added: “Working with the manager in training, and in the video room analysing the games, we are looking at what we can do against other teams.

“Video is a big part of the game. We look back and analyse what you can do better, as well as working on video from other teams.

“The manager really takes pride in it, and it’s really good for us to look at.

“For me personally, it helps me to look at where we can break the other team down, and I look at my positioning.

“On a personal note I always make sure I look back on the game the day after, just to see what I can do better as well as what I have done well.”

The Staggies have the opportunity to move off bottom spot today, if they defeat Dundee United at Victoria Park and second-bottom Dundee fail to beat Motherwell.

Paton feels the Dingwall side’s recent performances point towards a fruitful run of form.

He added: “At the beginning of the season there was a big turnover of players. You just have to look at how far we have come now.

“It wasn’t just Dundee United that we played well against. We played extremely well against some other teams, and it has just been really unfortunate we didn’t get the three points.

“There is no fear going into the games. We know what we can do against them.

“We just need to lay a marker down and keep playing how we have been playing.”