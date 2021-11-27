Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pet Portraits: Double trouble leads the way in this week’s gallery

By Lauren Jack
November 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winners are rabbits Toots and Teddy, pictured below.

We’re not surprised that Toots is looking at Teddy so adoringly — they’re both so cute, we’re all googly-eyed too! The adorable pair live with Melanie Forman in Boddam.
Sunny day. Beautiful flowers. Dashing dog. Yup, it looks to us like Riona MacPherson from Ullapool has managed to take the perfect pet portrait, with more than a little help from her handsome model, Blair.
What she lacks in legs, Dollie more than makes up for in posing power! Louise Scot from Aberdeen captured her petite pet looking imposing at Devilla Forest near Alloa.
He may be adorable, but with that smirk, we think Mickey knows something we don’t… We hope it’s a nice surprise for Bill and Linda Murray of Turriff!
Playing fetch is pretty tiring, it seems. Islay takes a break with Charmian Entwistle in Ardvasar, Isle of Skye.
“We will fight them on the beaches…” Deri channels Churchill for Hannah Dingwall in Aberdeen.
What do you get if you cross a poodle and a bear? Winnie The Poo-dle! The five-year-old grabs the best spot to survey Jackie Minto’s Inverurie garden.
That lawn in Old Rayne looks like guinea pig paradise! Lucky Shadow and Cookie belong to Kieran and Chloe Simpson.
At just 12 weeks old, what could charming Bearded Collie Mable have on her mind? Behind that faraway look, we suspect she’s planning her next big adventure with Janette Douglas from Alness.
If you’re going to sit somewhere ridiculous, style it out! Sara Henry found DJ the cat managing to look superior even when wedged into a runner bean seedling pot in Birse, Aboyne.

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in our Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

