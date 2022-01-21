Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay eager to create fresh Scottish Cup memories with Ross County

By Andy Skinner
January 21, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay sees no reason why Ross County should not have their eyes on the prize of Scottish Cup glory.

The Staggies begin their cup campaign with Saturday’s fourth round trip to Livingston, in an all-Premiership tie at Almondvale.

County are aiming to advance to Hampden Park for the first time since they lifted the League Cup in 2016, with the Dingwall side defeated in the Scottish Cup final six years previously.

Mackay, who guided Cardiff City to the English League Cup final in 2012, is eager to create new memories for the Staggies faithful.

Malky Mackay during his spell at Cardiff City.

He said: “Playing in a cup final is what dreams are made of. I just don’t happen to have too many of those in the Scottish Cup.

“At this football club, one of the things we should look to achieve is to get to the latter stages of cup competitions, and hopefully get to a final and win it.

“The club managed to do that so well in the League Cup, but the Scottish Cup is still waiting there for us to achieve in.

“St Johnstone did it last year, so it’s not only at the behest of the Old Firm. Having been in a cup final as a manager myself down in England with 92 clubs starting in it, I know that it can happen.

“Having worked at Hampden and having taken many guests around the museum and seeing how beautiful the trophy is and what names are on it, it’s absolutely something we should look to get as far as we can in.”

Mackay, whose 10th placed side trail Livingston by just two points in the Premiership, says the draw is one neither side would have wanted.

The two teams shared a 1-1 draw when they last met in December, and Mackay hopes his side can take the game to their West Lothian opponents.

He added: “We drew a Premiership tie which is unfortunate at this stage of the competition for both of us.

“I know it’s going to be a tough game. David Martindale has got a team that’s in good form, and we’re away from home, so it’s going to be a tough game for us.

“Like anything we’ve got to go down there and meet fire with fire otherwise we’ll be rolled over.”

Staggies could be forced to make changes

County have selection concerns, with Jordan Tillson suspended following his dismissal against Motherwell in midweek.

David Cancola will miss out through a groin injury, while Joseph Hungbo is doubtful with a groin strain.

Youngsters Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon are also cup-tied due to their previous involvement in the competition on loan at Brora Rangers.

Mackay added: “We’re looking at some walking wounded we have at the moment. There’s a suspension and a couple of the younger ones can’t play because they’re cup-tied, so it will have its challenges.

“We’ve got two or three that we’re wrapping in cotton wool right now and looking after.

“We will have nine subs as well, even though only three can go on at the weekend.”

