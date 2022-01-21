Malky Mackay eager to create fresh Scottish Cup memories with Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay sees no reason why Ross County should not have their eyes on the prize of Scottish Cup glory.

The Staggies begin their cup campaign with Saturday’s fourth round trip to Livingston, in an all-Premiership tie at Almondvale.

County are aiming to advance to Hampden Park for the first time since they lifted the League Cup in 2016, with the Dingwall side defeated in the Scottish Cup final six years previously.

Mackay, who guided Cardiff City to the English League Cup final in 2012, is eager to create new memories for the Staggies faithful.

He said: “Playing in a cup final is what dreams are made of. I just don’t happen to have too many of those in the Scottish Cup.

“At this football club, one of the things we should look to achieve is to get to the latter stages of cup competitions, and hopefully get to a final and win it.

“The club managed to do that so well in the League Cup, but the Scottish Cup is still waiting there for us to achieve in.

“St Johnstone did it last year, so it’s not only at the behest of the Old Firm. Having been in a cup final as a manager myself down in England with 92 clubs starting in it, I know that it can happen.

“Having worked at Hampden and having taken many guests around the museum and seeing how beautiful the trophy is and what names are on it, it’s absolutely something we should look to get as far as we can in.”

Mackay, whose 10th placed side trail Livingston by just two points in the Premiership, says the draw is one neither side would have wanted.

The two teams shared a 1-1 draw when they last met in December, and Mackay hopes his side can take the game to their West Lothian opponents.

He added: “We drew a Premiership tie which is unfortunate at this stage of the competition for both of us.

“I know it’s going to be a tough game. David Martindale has got a team that’s in good form, and we’re away from home, so it’s going to be a tough game for us.

“Like anything we’ve got to go down there and meet fire with fire otherwise we’ll be rolled over.”

Staggies could be forced to make changes

County have selection concerns, with Jordan Tillson suspended following his dismissal against Motherwell in midweek.

David Cancola will miss out through a groin injury, while Joseph Hungbo is doubtful with a groin strain.

Youngsters Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon are also cup-tied due to their previous involvement in the competition on loan at Brora Rangers.

Mackay added: “We’re looking at some walking wounded we have at the moment. There’s a suspension and a couple of the younger ones can’t play because they’re cup-tied, so it will have its challenges.

“We’ve got two or three that we’re wrapping in cotton wool right now and looking after.

“We will have nine subs as well, even though only three can go on at the weekend.”