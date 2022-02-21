Ross County fan view: Staggies pay the price for below-par display at Easter Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County fan view: Staggies pay the price for below-par display at Easter Road

By Peter Mackay
February 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 21, 2022, 11:53 am
Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti clears from Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet.
Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti clears from Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet.

When faced with the task of a trip to Easter Road in seasons past, Ross County would never have been the side backed.

But due to Malky Mackay’s side posing an incredible turn of form along with their free-flowing goalscoring habits, many expected County to cause stuttering Hibernian a tough challenge, and perhaps even claim the win.

To be brutally honest, it was a dreadful first 45 minutes of football – from both Ross County and Hibernian.

Hibernian possessed the game, but passed the ball around with no killer conviction.

When they did manage to breach the County lines, the Easter Road forwards didn’t have enough quality to turn the half chances into goals.

Both Kevin Nisbet and Sylvester Jasper had opportunities but couldn’t find their touch to properly test Ross Laidlaw – who was easily the Staggies’ top performer.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay vents his frustration towards the officials at Easter Road.

Ross County were lacking quality all over and didn’t get into any sort of rhythm.

Regan Charles-Cook along with Jordan White and Dominic Samuel in the forward areas were limited to close to nothing throughout the whole game, but they also weren’t helped by the lack of composure when passing through the press of Hibernian from the defence and midfield.

It was painfully clear that this wasn’t the usual County we were seeing. There was a clear lack of pace, directness, and overall quality which we have been so lucky to see so much of lately.

Hibernian’s two goal victory was fueled by two moments of near identical brilliance from Jake Doyle-Hayes.

The Irish midfielder scored two cracking goals, with the second in particular showing superb technical ability, from set pieces where the ball fell to him on the edge of the area.

Without two Hibees moments of sheer magic, the game had a no scoring draw written all over it.

However, a point would have been more than the Staggies deserved for their showing.

With St Johnstone picking up a victory over third place Hearts, the pressure in the basement battle has slightly heated up once again – as the gap closes to just four points.

