Ross County fan view: Staggies pay the price for below-par display at Easter Road

When faced with the task of a trip to Easter Road in seasons past, Ross County would never have been the side backed.

But due to Malky Mackay’s side posing an incredible turn of form along with their free-flowing goalscoring habits, many expected County to cause stuttering Hibernian a tough challenge, and perhaps even claim the win.

To be brutally honest, it was a dreadful first 45 minutes of football – from both Ross County and Hibernian.

Hibernian possessed the game, but passed the ball around with no killer conviction.

When they did manage to breach the County lines, the Easter Road forwards didn’t have enough quality to turn the half chances into goals.

Both Kevin Nisbet and Sylvester Jasper had opportunities but couldn’t find their touch to properly test Ross Laidlaw – who was easily the Staggies’ top performer.

Ross County were lacking quality all over and didn’t get into any sort of rhythm.

Regan Charles-Cook along with Jordan White and Dominic Samuel in the forward areas were limited to close to nothing throughout the whole game, but they also weren’t helped by the lack of composure when passing through the press of Hibernian from the defence and midfield.

It was painfully clear that this wasn’t the usual County we were seeing. There was a clear lack of pace, directness, and overall quality which we have been so lucky to see so much of lately.

Hibernian’s two goal victory was fueled by two moments of near identical brilliance from Jake Doyle-Hayes.

The Irish midfielder scored two cracking goals, with the second in particular showing superb technical ability, from set pieces where the ball fell to him on the edge of the area.

Without two Hibees moments of sheer magic, the game had a no scoring draw written all over it.

However, a point would have been more than the Staggies deserved for their showing.

With St Johnstone picking up a victory over third place Hearts, the pressure in the basement battle has slightly heated up once again – as the gap closes to just four points.