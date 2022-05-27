Joseph Hungbo aiming to break into Watford side following Ross County loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joseph Hungbo aiming to break into Watford side following Ross County loan

By Andy Skinner
May 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 7:41 am
Joseph Hungbo.

Joseph Hungbo is intent on making his mark at Watford following his successful loan spell with Ross County.

Winger Hungbo played a vital part in a memorable campaign for the Staggies, netting seven goals to help Malky Mackay’s men finish in the top-six.

Hungbo is among six Staggies loan players who have now returned to their parent clubs.

The 22-year-old arrived with little first team experience last August, having featured eight times for Watford along with a handful of appearances during loan spells with Margate and Aldershot.

After making 33 outings for the Staggies, Hungbo’s next ambition is to break into the recently-relegated Hornets’ first team in the English Championship.

Hungbo said: “The plan is to make an impact at Watford. I am hungrier than ever.

Joseph Hungbo, playing for Watford against Brentford.

“I feel the season has been a real stepping stone in my career, and hopefully I can take that to Watford and see what happens from there.

“I was surprised by how well I did. I didn’t think I would do what I have done.

“Sometimes with good people around you, you just embrace it and express yourself in different ways.

“I definitely feel I have done that this season.”

Big moments will live long in Hungbo’s memory

Hungbo’s first and last goal for County were equally memorable, having opened his professional account with a stunning free-kick against Dundee in October which won the SPFL goal of the season award.

The former Crystal Palace youth player also stepped up to the mark when it mattered most, netting the decisive penalty against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in April to clinch a top-six place.

Hungbo says he will cherish both memories fondly, adding: “I don’t think I will ever score a goal like that (at Dundee) to be honest.

“It was my first professional goal, and you don’t really write things like that.

“The goal at Aberdeen was a very big moment for the club. Considering how we started, and the trials and tribulations we went through during the season.

“I wasn’t as nervous as I had been. I felt like the shackles were off, the pressure was off in my head.

“I had a cool head when I stepped up and took the penalty.

“At the end of the day, I was just so happy for the boys. They worked so hard and so tirelessly week-in, week-out.”

Missing out on Europe did not take shine off campaign

Although County were not able to clinch a European place, Hungbo takes pride in his side’s final standing.

Joseph Hungbo celebrates scoring for Ross County against Aberdeen.

He added: “We are delighted with the season we had. We didn’t manage to get Europe which is what everyone really wanted.

“At the end of the day, people didn’t think we would do what we have done. We have proved a lot of people wrong.

“I just want to thank all thank the fans, players, staff and everyone that was involved in the success this season.”

