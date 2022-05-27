Joseph Hungbo aiming to break into Watford side following Ross County loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joseph Hungbo is intent on making his mark at Watford following his successful loan spell with Ross County.

Winger Hungbo played a vital part in a memorable campaign for the Staggies, netting seven goals to help Malky Mackay’s men finish in the top-six.

Hungbo is among six Staggies loan players who have now returned to their parent clubs.

The 22-year-old arrived with little first team experience last August, having featured eight times for Watford along with a handful of appearances during loan spells with Margate and Aldershot.

After making 33 outings for the Staggies, Hungbo’s next ambition is to break into the recently-relegated Hornets’ first team in the English Championship.

Hungbo said: “The plan is to make an impact at Watford. I am hungrier than ever.

“I feel the season has been a real stepping stone in my career, and hopefully I can take that to Watford and see what happens from there.

“I was surprised by how well I did. I didn’t think I would do what I have done.

“Sometimes with good people around you, you just embrace it and express yourself in different ways.

“I definitely feel I have done that this season.”

Big moments will live long in Hungbo’s memory

Hungbo’s first and last goal for County were equally memorable, having opened his professional account with a stunning free-kick against Dundee in October which won the SPFL goal of the season award.

The former Crystal Palace youth player also stepped up to the mark when it mattered most, netting the decisive penalty against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in April to clinch a top-six place.

Hungbo says he will cherish both memories fondly, adding: “I don’t think I will ever score a goal like that (at Dundee) to be honest.

First win of the season and my first professional goal! Massive performance from the team and the fans were amazing! We build from here! The work continues 🚀 @RossCounty pic.twitter.com/f2NQIqWKzp — Joseph Hungbo (@JosephHungbo) October 28, 2021

“It was my first professional goal, and you don’t really write things like that.

“The goal at Aberdeen was a very big moment for the club. Considering how we started, and the trials and tribulations we went through during the season.

“I wasn’t as nervous as I had been. I felt like the shackles were off, the pressure was off in my head.

“I had a cool head when I stepped up and took the penalty.

“At the end of the day, I was just so happy for the boys. They worked so hard and so tirelessly week-in, week-out.”

Missing out on Europe did not take shine off campaign

Although County were not able to clinch a European place, Hungbo takes pride in his side’s final standing.

He added: “We are delighted with the season we had. We didn’t manage to get Europe which is what everyone really wanted.

“At the end of the day, people didn’t think we would do what we have done. We have proved a lot of people wrong.

“I just want to thank all thank the fans, players, staff and everyone that was involved in the success this season.”