Stopping to reflect on Ross County’s success not in Malky Mackay’s nature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Stopping to reflect on Ross County’s success not in Malky Mackay’s nature

By Andy Skinner
June 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay is in no mood to stand still following a successful first season in charge of Ross County.

The Staggies came sixth in the Premiership, in their highest league placing since they last finished in the top half in 2016.

It was a fine achievement, following a slow start to the campaign in which County failed to win any of their opening 10 fixtures.

Despite missing out on a European place, it goes down as a hugely impressive impact from Mackay following his arrival last May.

It follows two successive 10th-placed finishes, with County only avoiding the relegation play-off spot on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

Mackay is not of a mind to reflect on how far the Dingwall outfit have come over the last 12 months, however, insisting he is only focused on prolonging his team’s success.

He said: “In high performance, you’ve got to keep driving forward.

“It’s the way it works as far as I’m concerned. It’s what makes people get more out of themselves that sometimes they don’t think they can do.

Ross County players celebrate their victory over Aberdeen to secure a top-six finish.

“To reflect is not something that I do too much to be honest. After a period of time we should reflect on where we are, over chunks of the season.

“But looking back at where we come from to where we are isn’t something I’ve actually thought about.”

No regrets following post-split fixtures

County clinched their top-six place with a memorable 1-0 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie in April.

That put the Staggies firmly in contention for a first European place in the club’s history.

It proved to be their final victory of the campaign, however, with a return of just one point from their final five post-split matches seeing them miss out behind Dundee United and Motherwell for a place in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Mackay insists that did not take the gloss off his side’s season.

He added: “When we were at Aberdeen, there was a quick reflection from everyone at the football club, but obviously we wanted to drive on and see how high we could go.

“I have to say, in the last few games there certainly wasn’t a lack of effort from the team.

“Against Hearts at Tynecastle, I was very proud of them. Against Motherwell at home, we did everything but score – we dominated them.

Malky Mackay.

“Then we played against the big two, and you want to play against them. The conversation is: ‘do you want to play a fourth game against Celtic and Rangers at the end of the season or not?’ Damn right I do.

“To put ourselves on that stage, that’s where I want the club to be.

“Certainly from within we have dispelled the idea of ‘little Ross County’. We were a team sitting fifth the day to the split, and ended the season as the sixth-best club in the country. That’s what we’ve got here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]