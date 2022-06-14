‘Our loved ones deserve a well-maintained resting place’: Volunteers dismayed after piles of cut grass left strewn across Ellon cemetery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Our loved ones deserve a well-maintained resting place’: Volunteers dismayed after piles of cut grass left strewn across Ellon cemetery

By Denny Andonova
June 14, 2022, 6:00 am
Friends of Ellon Cemetery at the graveyard.
Volunteers have been fighting to take charge of the grass cutting at Ellon cemetery since November. Pictured (L-R): Bill Gibb, Steve Owen, Ian Thompson (behind Steve), Cllr Gillian Owen, Elaine and Billy Christie, Ann Taylor and Muriel Smith.

Residents in Ellon have been left in “shock and horror” after they discovered the town’s cemetery covered in mounds of cut grass.

For the last two years, Friends of Ellon Cemetery have worked hard to improve the site and turn it into a “dignified resting place for their loved ones”.

The group was set up to support the council in maintaining the cemetery and assist with some of their duties – including tidying up the planters and setting up special memorials.

But while members have gone above and beyond to keep the place in perfect shape, their efforts have fallen through every time the council comes to cut the grass – leaving all of the cuttings strewn across the cemetery.

Fight to take charge of cemetery maintenance

Volunteers have been fighting for months to take over the duties and carry out the work themselves, however, have been refused due to health and safety protocols.

Councillor Gillian Owen, who started the group after seeing the success of Friends of Turriff Cemetery, said their aim was to help both locals and the council amid lack of resources.

She added: “We felt we could take that over and ensure that the grass is maintained neat and tidy to respect those who are buried there and those who wish to visit to pay their respects.

“So imagine the group’s dismay at seeing the devastation at the site.

“We have a group of people who want to do the job and enhance the cemetery on a weekly basis, and it’s high time we get some resolution on the issue.”

We would like apologise to the people of Ellon for the very poor state of the grass just now.We have been negotiating…

Posted by Friends of Ellon Cemetery on Friday, 10 June 2022

‘Disgraceful’ amount of grass left at cemetery

Locals have now expressed their disappointment on social media, saying the situation is “ridiculous”.

Lisa Mc wrote on Facebook: “As a grieving daughter I’ve felt genuine sadness and almost anger seeing the disgraceful length of the grass at times – I wasn’t aware of the issues surrounding the council and the ridiculousness over cutting grass. It’s laughable.

“They’re missing the point – our loved ones deserve a well maintained, neat and tidy resting place.

“Heartfelt thanks you for all your [Friends of Ellon Cemetery] work to make the cemetery a respectful and dignified resting place for our loved ones.”

Lesley Reid also praised the volunteers and wrote: “You have done a lot of hard work and it is very much appreciated. Hopefully the council will come to a sensible decision soon.”

Michelle Pirie posted: “You all go above and beyond with what you do at the cemetery – very much appreciated.”

Aberdeenshire Council ‘committed’ to finding a solution

If given the go-ahead, volunteers plan to cut the grass every week – with the council carrying out the work every three weeks – to always keep the graveyard in good form.

However, an Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said the group cannot be allowed to undertake this duty “unless they have been trained and the equipment was deemed of the correct type and standard”.

He added: “”Aberdeenshire is full of strong and active community groups and we are very much committed to finding solutions for working together which are both safe and inclusive.

“We really appreciate the assistance that groups such as Friends of Ellon Cemetery seek to provide to the council. It is a real positive that there are people who lend a hand with caring for their communities.”

