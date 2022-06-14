‘Our loved ones deserve a well-maintained resting place’: Volunteers dismayed after piles of cut grass left strewn across Ellon cemetery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Ellon have been left in “shock and horror” after they discovered the town’s cemetery covered in mounds of cut grass.

For the last two years, Friends of Ellon Cemetery have worked hard to improve the site and turn it into a “dignified resting place for their loved ones”.

The group was set up to support the council in maintaining the cemetery and assist with some of their duties – including tidying up the planters and setting up special memorials.

But while members have gone above and beyond to keep the place in perfect shape, their efforts have fallen through every time the council comes to cut the grass – leaving all of the cuttings strewn across the cemetery.

Fight to take charge of cemetery maintenance

Volunteers have been fighting for months to take over the duties and carry out the work themselves, however, have been refused due to health and safety protocols.

Councillor Gillian Owen, who started the group after seeing the success of Friends of Turriff Cemetery, said their aim was to help both locals and the council amid lack of resources.

She added: “We felt we could take that over and ensure that the grass is maintained neat and tidy to respect those who are buried there and those who wish to visit to pay their respects.

“So imagine the group’s dismay at seeing the devastation at the site.

“We have a group of people who want to do the job and enhance the cemetery on a weekly basis, and it’s high time we get some resolution on the issue.”

‘Disgraceful’ amount of grass left at cemetery

Locals have now expressed their disappointment on social media, saying the situation is “ridiculous”.

Lisa Mc wrote on Facebook: “As a grieving daughter I’ve felt genuine sadness and almost anger seeing the disgraceful length of the grass at times – I wasn’t aware of the issues surrounding the council and the ridiculousness over cutting grass. It’s laughable.

“They’re missing the point – our loved ones deserve a well maintained, neat and tidy resting place.

“Heartfelt thanks you for all your [Friends of Ellon Cemetery] work to make the cemetery a respectful and dignified resting place for our loved ones.”

Lesley Reid also praised the volunteers and wrote: “You have done a lot of hard work and it is very much appreciated. Hopefully the council will come to a sensible decision soon.”

Michelle Pirie posted: “You all go above and beyond with what you do at the cemetery – very much appreciated.”

Aberdeenshire Council ‘committed’ to finding a solution

If given the go-ahead, volunteers plan to cut the grass every week – with the council carrying out the work every three weeks – to always keep the graveyard in good form.

However, an Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said the group cannot be allowed to undertake this duty “unless they have been trained and the equipment was deemed of the correct type and standard”.

He added: “”Aberdeenshire is full of strong and active community groups and we are very much committed to finding solutions for working together which are both safe and inclusive.

“We really appreciate the assistance that groups such as Friends of Ellon Cemetery seek to provide to the council. It is a real positive that there are people who lend a hand with caring for their communities.”