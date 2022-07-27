Malky Mackay believes Ross County’s strong competition will drive performances

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay is confident Ross County’s increased competition for places will drive performances in his squad.

The Staggies are preparing for their Premiership opener at Hearts on Saturday, fresh from advancing through the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup.

Mackay has made 10 summer signings, each of which has been given game time during the League Cup matches.

Having made a conscious effort to complete the bulk of his transfer business early in the summer, Mackay is thrilled by the competitive edge within his squad.

Mackay said: “It’s a squad that has depth in it now.

“I’m looking at players coming off the bench that are just as good as the ones that are on the pitch.

“It was such a new group of people last year, we were constructing a squad.

“This year we’re another year down the line with that.

“We knew we were going to lose some players because there were a lot of loans.

“We’re trying over the next couple of years to cut that down so that we’re not taking so many people on loan. Last year was purely a stop-gap.

“It means that there’s then competition for places. When I have seen that on a regular basis anywhere I’ve been, you start getting performances because you have people starting to look over their shoulder rather than naturally becoming complacent in their position.

“They’re all fighting for places right now before going down to Tynecastle.”

Premiership will require a step up from Premier Sports Cup matches

The Staggies played four group stage matches on their way to sealing a last-16 place in the League Cup, where they will host Celtic next month.

Although Mackay says competitive games have given his side a strong platform for the campaign, he says the move into Premiership fixtures will require another step up in intensity.

He added: “It’s always a difficult one. When I played you would have a six-week pre-season, then four or five friendlies, and you still felt you were only clicking four or five games into the season.

“The intensity of the Premiership is really the crux of it.

“Once you get into it, that’s when you start to get players up to that level.

“The good thing is – and this year we’re seeing it come to fruition – the competitiveness of the games we’re playing.

“There’s a reason we’re playing these games. Everyone is trying to win them, because it’s good for any football club and their finances to get through.

“The teams that you’re playing are putting out their best team to try and win the game, rather than having three or four friendlies against teams from down south or abroad and seeing 11 changes like we did up at Brora.

“The fact that you’re into competitive football means that they have to be up to speed, and I think that drives it a little bit quicker, so that will make things happen a little bit quicker.

“It will be the same on Saturday. You hope everyone’s up to speed right away, but it’s a process.”