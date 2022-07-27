Malky Mackay believes Ross County’s strong competition will drive performances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay believes Ross County’s strong competition will drive performances

By Andy Skinner
July 27, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross County Mackay
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay is confident Ross County’s increased competition for places will drive performances in his squad.

The Staggies are preparing for their Premiership opener at Hearts on Saturday, fresh from advancing through the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup.

Mackay has made 10 summer signings, each of which has been given game time during the League Cup matches.

Having made a conscious effort to complete the bulk of his transfer business early in the summer, Mackay is thrilled by the competitive edge within his squad.

Mackay said: “It’s a squad that has depth in it now.

“I’m looking at players coming off the bench that are just as good as the ones that are on the pitch.

Malky Mackay speaks to Ross County’s players during the match against Buckie Thistle.

“It was such a new group of people last year, we were constructing a squad.

“This year we’re another year down the line with that.

“We knew we were going to lose some players because there were a lot of loans.

“We’re trying over the next couple of years to cut that down so that we’re not taking so many people on loan. Last year was purely a stop-gap.

“It means that there’s then competition for places. When I have seen that on a regular basis anywhere I’ve been, you start getting performances because you have people starting to look over their shoulder rather than naturally becoming complacent in their position.

“They’re all fighting for places right now before going down to Tynecastle.”

Premiership will require a step up from Premier Sports Cup matches

The Staggies played four group stage matches on their way to sealing a last-16 place in the League Cup, where they will host Celtic next month.

Although Mackay says competitive games have given his side a strong platform for the campaign, he says the move into Premiership fixtures will require another step up in intensity.

He added: “It’s always a difficult one. When I played you would have a six-week pre-season, then four or five friendlies, and you still felt you were only clicking four or five games into the season.

“The intensity of the Premiership is really the crux of it.

“Once you get into it, that’s when you start to get players up to that level.

“The good thing is – and this year we’re seeing it come to fruition – the competitiveness of the games we’re playing.

Ross County face Hearts at Tynecastle in their opening league fixture.

“There’s a reason we’re playing these games. Everyone is trying to win them, because it’s good for any football club and their finances to get through.

“The teams that you’re playing are putting out their best team to try and win the game, rather than having three or four friendlies against teams from down south or abroad and seeing 11 changes like we did up at Brora.

“The fact that you’re into competitive football means that they have to be up to speed, and I think that drives it a little bit quicker, so that will make things happen a little bit quicker.

“It will be the same on Saturday. You hope everyone’s up to speed right away, but it’s a process.”

