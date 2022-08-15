Ross County fan view: Not an ideal start to the season but no reason to panic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County fan view: Not an ideal start to the season but no reason to panic

By Peter Mackay
August 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Richard Tait scores to make it 1-0 St Mirren.
Richard Tait scores to make it 1-0 St Mirren.

It was a scorcher of a day in Paisley as St Mirren caused torture upon a painfully lacklustre Ross County side.

They do say: “It’s the hope that kills you” – which is often true – but moreover on this outing for the Staggies it was the expectation which killed the joy of a 150-strong travelling County entourage.

Following two positive performances against two of the top three teams in the country, in Hearts and Celtic, a large part of the Staggies support would have been forgiven for having reams of confidence before the trip to face Stephen Robinson’s Saints side.

In the sumptuous heat it didn’t take long for the County fan confidence to be cut short.

The play was slow, as the Staggies defence knocked and spread the ball around sideways. The maintenance of possession was strong however there was a serious lack of forward penetration and intent.

Richard Tait celebrates his goal against Ross County.

Confident County calls from the north stand were soon cut short into groans of grumbling frustrations as the Highlanders were all but locked out of the game as the quick playing out from the back was nullified all too easily for the St Mirren defence.

The County full backs in the first half in particular struggled to turn the play into attack as the County wingers were doubly man marked out of the game. It was frustrating to watch and must have been even more frustrating for Malky Mackay who could only watch as his game plan didn’t come to fruition.

Despite the poor display, there was nothing between the two teams. St Mirren weren’t overly impressive. What separated the two mediocre sides was a moment of magic from Richard Tait – who cannoned a curling strike of perfection into the top corner past helpless Laidlaw.

Three games gone, three losses in a row. It’s far from ideal. But we’ve seen this story before – just remember how barren last season’s start was. But to regain hopes of reclaiming a position in the top six, the Staggies upcoming showings will have to improve.

