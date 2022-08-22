Owura Edwards insists best is yet to come from Ross County following first league win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Owura Edwards insists best is yet to come from Ross County following first league win

By Andy Skinner
August 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Owura Edwards celebrates with Jack Baldwin and David Cancola after scoring against Kilmarnock.
Owura Edwards celebrates with Jack Baldwin and David Cancola after scoring against Kilmarnock.

Owura Edwards hopes Ross County’s victory over Kilmarnock can be the launch pad for success this season.

The Staggies had suffered three defeats prior to Saturday’s visit of Killie to Victoria Park, and were the only team yet to register a Premiership point.

Edwards’ late goal secured a 1-0 victory over the Ayrshire side to get Malky Mackay’s men off the mark for the campaign.

Although Edwards had been encouraged by his side’s early season showings, the on-loan Bristol City player says ending the wait for a victory was crucial.

Edwards said: “It was a much-needed win.

“We know we could have started the season better but we believe in our squad and we know that games like that are ones we should be winning.

“We have played Hearts and Celtic, which are not easy games to get a result in.

“Our performances have been good. Last week away at St Mirren we should have got something out of the game, it was an error from a Ross County point of view.

“We have to pick ourselves up and go again, week-after-week.

“We are only going to get better.”

Staggies’ team spirit shone through

Shortly before Edwards’ winner, County were reduced to 10 men when Ross Callachan was shown a second yellow card by referee David Munro.

Edwards, who is among 10 summer arrivals at Dingwall, says the Staggies’ desire to push for a winner despite their numerical disadvantage reflects well on their character.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

He added: “It just shows the depth of our squad, and our team spirit, to go down to 10 men and defend as we did.

“Everyone was communicating, shifting and talking. It was a good challenge for us and we have come out of it with a great result.

“With all the new players like myself coming in, we are all here to add to the squad and make the team better.

“There is going to be competition, but it’s healthy competition. That’s what makes our squad stronger.”

Edwards says coming up with the game’s decisive moment was the result of Mackay’s instruction for him to make his presence felt as a goal threat.

Owura Edwards nets Ross County’s winner against Kilmarnock.

The 21-year-old added: “In games like that when you are fighting for scraps, you have to gamble.

“Not every time it will come to feet, you have to run in behind as well.

“It’s just realising what type of game you have, and doing the right things.

“I just need to mix my play, and know when to go inside and when to go out wide.

“It’s all part of learning the game, which makes the team better at the end of the day.

“The manager was the one that brought me in, and for him to be complimentary of me is good. I’m here to work for the club and I will give it my all until the very end.”

