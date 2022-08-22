Owura Edwards insists best is yet to come from Ross County following first league win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Owura Edwards hopes Ross County’s victory over Kilmarnock can be the launch pad for success this season.

The Staggies had suffered three defeats prior to Saturday’s visit of Killie to Victoria Park, and were the only team yet to register a Premiership point.

Edwards’ late goal secured a 1-0 victory over the Ayrshire side to get Malky Mackay’s men off the mark for the campaign.

Although Edwards had been encouraged by his side’s early season showings, the on-loan Bristol City player says ending the wait for a victory was crucial.

Edwards said: “It was a much-needed win.

“We know we could have started the season better but we believe in our squad and we know that games like that are ones we should be winning.

“We have played Hearts and Celtic, which are not easy games to get a result in.

“Our performances have been good. Last week away at St Mirren we should have got something out of the game, it was an error from a Ross County point of view.

“We have to pick ourselves up and go again, week-after-week.

“We are only going to get better.”

Staggies’ team spirit shone through

Shortly before Edwards’ winner, County were reduced to 10 men when Ross Callachan was shown a second yellow card by referee David Munro.

Edwards, who is among 10 summer arrivals at Dingwall, says the Staggies’ desire to push for a winner despite their numerical disadvantage reflects well on their character.

He added: “It just shows the depth of our squad, and our team spirit, to go down to 10 men and defend as we did.

“Everyone was communicating, shifting and talking. It was a good challenge for us and we have come out of it with a great result.

“With all the new players like myself coming in, we are all here to add to the squad and make the team better.

“There is going to be competition, but it’s healthy competition. That’s what makes our squad stronger.”

Edwards says coming up with the game’s decisive moment was the result of Mackay’s instruction for him to make his presence felt as a goal threat.

The 21-year-old added: “In games like that when you are fighting for scraps, you have to gamble.

“Not every time it will come to feet, you have to run in behind as well.

“It’s just realising what type of game you have, and doing the right things.

“I just need to mix my play, and know when to go inside and when to go out wide.

“It’s all part of learning the game, which makes the team better at the end of the day.

“The manager was the one that brought me in, and for him to be complimentary of me is good. I’m here to work for the club and I will give it my all until the very end.”