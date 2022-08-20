Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph over Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph over Kilmarnock

By Andy Skinner
August 20, 2022, 5:10 pm
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.

Ross County made light of their numerical disadvantage to claim their first Premiership victory of the season against Kilmarnock.

The match looked to have been headed for a goalless stalemate, however Killie were handed a boost on 81 minutes when Ross Callachan was dismissed.

That did not stop County from claiming the victory however, with substitute Owura Edwards prodding home the winner with just four minutes remaining.

It was a valuable victory which gets the Staggies off the mark for the campaign, much to the delight of manager Malky Mackay.

Both sides were aiming to clock up their first victory of the season, with the Staggies going into the game as the only side in the league yet to register a point.

David Cancola in action against Kilmarnock.

The Staggies made two changes from the side which went down 1-0 to St Mirren, with Owura Edwards and Dominic Samuel making way for Yan Dhanda and Kazeem Olaigbe, who both made their first league starts.

Olaigbe provided the Staggies with a lively outlet down the left flank in the early stages, and was the first to offer a goal threat with a powerful low drive which was well held by Sam Walker.

County carved out another opportunity on 18 minutes, when Jack Baldwin’s deliver was neatly flicked on by Callum Johnson to tee up Jordy Hiwula, but his snapshot was comfortably claimed by Walker.

The home side claimed for a penalty on 24 minutes when Hiwula’s pass released Josh Sims, who went down under the close attention of Lewis Mayo, however referee David Munro was unmoved.

Killie quickly looked to hit on the break, with Liam Polworth’s through ball setting up a chance for former Staggie Oli Shaw, whose effort was straight at Ross Laidlaw.

Kyle Lafferty in an aerial tussle with Jack Baldwin.

It was a tight contest but it was County who continued to find more glimpses at goal, with another Baldwin delivery setting up Johnson who could not direct his header far enough away from Walker.

Derek McInnes was incensed on 39 minutes when Ross Callachan cynically stopped winger Ryan Alebiosu in his tracks as he went to break upfield, with the Killie boss adamant the midfielder should have received a more severe punishment than the yellow card he was given.

Killie striker Kyle Lafferty followed Callachan into the book shortly afterwards for catching Baldwin, with the Northern Irishman subsequently withdrawn by his manager and replaced by Innes Cameron.

Killie showed signs of threat towards the interval, with a dangerous low Shaw delivery well cut out by Baldwin.

The visitors also made a bright start to the second period, with Shaw nodding over from a Kerr McInroy corner.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Shaw had a similar chance moments later from open play, this time forcing Laidlaw to claw his header behind.

Mackay freshened up his forward line just before the hour mark, with Sims and Hiwula being replaced by Edwards and Jordan White.

The Staggies were initially struggling to create clear-cut chances but their play picked up, with Dhanda producing their first attempt of the second half with a low strike from distance which was blocked on its path to goal.

Kazeem Olaigbe in action for Ross County.
Kazeem Olaigbe in action for Ross County.

County’s substitutes combined on 67 minutes, with a menacing ball by Edwards carving out an opportunity for White which he was unable to direct on target.

Callachan was next to threaten, with a header from another Edwards delivery lacking enough power to trouble Walker.

The midfielder would not see out the full match however, with Munro showing him a second yellow nine minutes from time for a challenge on Joe Wright.

That forced County to regroup, with Mackay shoring his side up by replacing Olaigbe and Dhanda with Jordan Tillson and Keith Watson.

Killie looked to capitalise, with substitute Deji Sotona blazing an effort over on the turn.

The 10-man Staggies would go on to have the final say however. Laidlaw’s free-kick from a deep position was aimed towards White, and as the Staggies appealed for a handball by Ash Taylor inside the box the ball broke for Edwards who composed himself before slotting home.

 

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 7; Johnson 7, Baldwin 7, Iacovitti 7, Purrington 6; Callachan 6, Cancola 6; Sims 5 (Edwards 57), Dhanda 6 (Watson 84), Olaigbe 6 (Tillson 82); Hiwula 5 (White 57). Subs not used – Eastwood, D Samuel, Loturi, Harmon, Paton.

KILMARNOCK (3-5-2) – Walker 6; Wright 6, Taylor 6, Mayo 6 (Donnelly 84); Alebiosu 7, Polworth 6, Power 6 (Armstrong 84), McKenzie 6, McInroy 7; Lafferty 5, Shaw 5 (Sotona 74). Subs not used – Woods, Alston, Sanders, Murray, Waters.

Referee – David Munro 6

Attendance – 3,133

Man of the match: Jack Baldwin

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
Ben Purrington.
Ben Purrington eager to end Ross County's wait for Premiership points
0
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay focused on getting Ross County back up to standard against Kilmarnock
0
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay says Kilmarnock counterpart Derek McInnes has lived up to…
0
Ross County manager Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay says trust within Ross County squad will ensure no panic following opening…
0
Owura Edwards.
ANALYSIS: A breakdown of Ross County's attacking threat in their search for first league…
0
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay thinks summer signings shaping up well as Ross County target first Premiership…
0
Liam Scales and Anthony Stewart in action against Motherwell. Picture by Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must cut out comedy capers at the back
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Boss Malky Mackay backs Ross County to learn and earn points soon in Premiership…
0
Richard Tait scores to make it 1-0 St Mirren.
Ross County fan view: Not an ideal start to the season but no reason…
0

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
Post Thumbnail
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
On loan Liverpool star Leighton Clarkson nets stunning goal in Aberdeen's 1-0 win at…
0