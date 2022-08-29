Ross County fan view: Champions League riches will only increase the widening gap between the top two and the rest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: Champions League riches will only increase the widening gap between the top two and the rest

By Peter Mackay
August 29, 2022, 11:45 am
Steven Davis of Rangers scores his side's fourth goal against Ross County.
The gulf between the Old Firm sides and ‘the rest’ is inexplicably large.

Last week that gap was extended further when Rangers squeezed past PSV to confirm their place in one of the biggest and most prestigious competitions in the world, the Champions League.

With that, it means both the Glasgow sides from the cinch Premiership will be part of the competition – pocketing themselves a reported £40million prize money for doing so.

The mind-blowing money, which most Scottish clubs would kill for a fraction of, will indeed widen the gulf between clubs – despite giving the Scottish game a positive image to not only the rest of the UK, but to the rest of Europe too.

But for clubs like Ross County, it only means more difficult tasks and more mundane outings to the biggest city in Scotland to take on green or blue.

With all honesty, I didn’t watch or listen to Saturday’s fixture against Rangers live and decided to spend my Saturday taking in Highland League action.

The first County fixture I haven’t attended in person this campaign being Rangers is no coincidence, however. The feeling of such a long, money-expending journey between travel and ticket prices, has honestly never looked so unattractive.

Malik Tillman of Rangers is pulled back by Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi.

Home or away, matchdays against the big two don’t feel the same. The matchday excitement persists whilst the matchday experience diminishes. Be it due to away fans raiding our home end, or due to being part of a smaller than usual away crowd – feeling like a minnow compared to the tens of thousands of home supporters.

The knowledge and harsh reality of an incoming defeat occurring takes away from the hope going into the fixture. Hope is what sometimes crushes our dreams – but going into games without it seems to defeat the purpose of being a supporter.

Against most sides, it’s 50/50, a toss-up, where anyone could win. However, against Celtic and Rangers no matter how well you play – the sad and miserable reality is that the day will most likely end in defeat.

Of course, no matter who the Staggies play support will be wholeheartedly given – but it would be foolish to deny that it does require a different type of effortful feeling when it comes to playing the Old Firm – especially away from home.

