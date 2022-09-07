ANALYSIS: Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti’s praise from Ross County boss Malky Mackay comes as no surprise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Central defenders Jack Baldwin and Alex Iacovitti were pinpointed for praise by Ross County boss Malky Mackay following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen.

The Staggies looked to be firmly on course for a clean sheet against the Dons, prior to Luis Lopes’ superb 88th minute goal.

Although that was beyond them, all was not lost as William Akio salvaged a last-gasp point with an equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Nevertheless, it did not take the shine away from a strong defensive showing from the Staggies, which Baldwin and Iacovitti were at the heart of.

Both players were clear standouts on the day and although Baldwin claimed the man of the match award, Iacovitti could also have made a strong claim.

Their impact could be measured by the ineffectiveness of some of the Dons’ main attacking outlets, including Bojan Miovski and Vicente Besuijen.

Following the match, Staggies boss Mackay said: “I was delighted with our centre backs. I know that Jim Goodwin has changed his squad around and I think we handled the quality he has brought in really well.

“Our two centre-backs kept Miovski incredibly quiet and they are a team that has been free-flowing.”

Mackay’s comments are certainly backed up by the statistics from the match.

Iacovitti showed up strongly in the defensive statistics, above, from which he was County’s leading performer for clearances (10) by a significant distance.

He also performed the best out of the Staggies side for interceptions (five) and jointly for tackles (three).

From the defensive statistics alone, Baldwin also fared strongly for clearances (four), tackles made (two) and tackles won (two).

Baldwin also won possession on eight occasions, which was more than any other County player.

Baldwin and Iacovitti show up strongly in Premiership-wide statistics

Within the context of their own side, these statistics cover the jobs Baldwin and Iacovitti are expected to do.

Their performance in the table below, however, which compares them to other Premiership central defenders in the opening six league matches, reflects similarly well on them.

Iacovitti has been an ever-present throughout County’s league fixtures so far.

His 36 clearances rank him tied third in the division, showing Saturday’s match was no one-off.

He is placed joint fourth in the league for interceptions, having made 11, while his aerial success rate of 73% also ranks him tied fourth.

Baldwin’s statistics are similarly impressive, even more so given he has played a game less having missed the 4-0 loss to Rangers through suspension.

County’s team captain is ranked joint second for interceptions with 14, and tied third for possession won on 34 occasions.

His six tackles won puts him fourth in the league, while he is fifth for both blocks (six) and aerial duels (33).

Defensive dynamics growing ever-stronger

County have the scope for defensive flexibility, with club skipper Keith Watson providing an experienced and reliable option.

Full backs Ben Purrington and Callum Johnson have been utilised centrally, while Mackay also has high hopes for 16-year-old Dylan Smith, who was handed his debut from the bench in the loss to Rangers at Ibrox.

There is no doubting Baldwin and Iacovitti are firmly established as County’s first choice pairing, however, in a partnership which has blossomed since they were first pitched together at the beginning of last season.

County’s most consistent spell of form last term was their run of four victories from six games which secured a top-six place during the closing stretch of the campaign.

It was no coincidence the Staggies’ defensive record improved during this period, which Baldwin and Iacovitti played throughout and helped County to clean sheets in three of those games.

Although County have kept only one clean sheet from an admittedly difficult opening six matches, the dynamics between the two players appears to be ever-growing.

Returning to the Aberdeen game in isolation, the heatmaps of the two players shows they broadly covered similar ground on their respective sides of the pitch.

Neither Baldwin or Iacovitti are afraid to meet their opponent higher up the park, however, both players are equally content defending their own penalty box.

There appears to be an already strong, and ever-increasing trust between the pair, that allows them to react as a unit depending on where the danger is.

If they can produce more defensive performances akin to that against the Dons, County will undoubtedly rack up more shut-outs in the coming weeks.