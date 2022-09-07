Ross County defender George Harmon dealt injury setback after suffering hamstring tear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County defender George Harmon dealt injury setback after suffering hamstring tear

By Andy Skinner
September 7, 2022, 10:30 pm
George Harmon.
George Harmon.

Ross County defender George Harmon faces more than two months out with a hamstring tear.

The injury forced Harmon to be substituted at half time in last Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat to Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup.

After discovering the extent of the injury, Staggies manager Malky Mackay now expects to be without the 21-year-old for at least 10 weeks.

It is a blow for Harmon, who was making just his second start in quick succession since his summer move to Dingwall.

Harmon, who joined from English non-league outfit Oxford City, was pitched into the same midfield role he played during the previous Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Rangers.

Mackay says Harmon’s setback comes at a time when he had caught the eye, which merited his first team breakthrough.

The Staggies boss said: “George is unfortunately going to be at least 10 weeks. He has torn his hamstring.

George Harmon in action during Ross County training.

“We have had that scanned and that’s disappointing, because I was actually delighted with how George had come into the club, and what he has done since he has come in.

“He’s ahead of where we thought he was going to be, coming into full-time professional football from Oxford City.

“That’s testament to the character and personality of the boy that he has thrown himself right into the middle of everybody, and everybody really likes him.

“He has worked really hard as well.

“I looked at it again, and he had covered an incredible amount of kilometres in the first half in midfield for us, having to do a job in there.

“He did three sprints in a row, and it was the third sprint that did him.

“We will look after him on the way back.”

Randall on track with recovery from leg fracture

Harmon joins fellow defender Connor Randall on the treatment table, however Mackay says the right back is progressing well on his way back from a fracture in his leg.

Connor Randall challenges David Turnbull.

Mackay added: “Connor is out of the boot which is good, but we obviously have to make sure that is strong before he comes back and gets back involved again.”

Staggies looking to build on hard-earned point against Dons

County play their third successive home game, when they welcome Motherwell to Victoria Park on Saturday.

The Staggies dug deep to secure a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen last weekend, thanks to William Akio’s 95th minute goal.

Mackay feels the point against a high-flying Dons side gives the Dingwall men a strong platform to build on.

He added: “In retrospect, it was another good result for us.

“Again, it showed our courage, work ethic and never-say-die attitude to not lie down to such a last minute despairing situation.

“For us not to be so on the floor with a couple of minutes to go, and to go straight back up and cause two or three incidents in their box before we got the equaliser, shows real character in the group this year.

“We did this a few times last year at Victoria Park, but I thought they deserved that at the weekend.

“It gives us a lift going into the weekend against another team in form.”

