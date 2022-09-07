Ross County defender George Harmon dealt injury setback after suffering hamstring tear

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County defender George Harmon faces more than two months out with a hamstring tear.

The injury forced Harmon to be substituted at half time in last Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat to Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup.

After discovering the extent of the injury, Staggies manager Malky Mackay now expects to be without the 21-year-old for at least 10 weeks.

It is a blow for Harmon, who was making just his second start in quick succession since his summer move to Dingwall.

Harmon, who joined from English non-league outfit Oxford City, was pitched into the same midfield role he played during the previous Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Rangers.

Mackay says Harmon’s setback comes at a time when he had caught the eye, which merited his first team breakthrough.

The Staggies boss said: “George is unfortunately going to be at least 10 weeks. He has torn his hamstring.

“We have had that scanned and that’s disappointing, because I was actually delighted with how George had come into the club, and what he has done since he has come in.

“He’s ahead of where we thought he was going to be, coming into full-time professional football from Oxford City.

“That’s testament to the character and personality of the boy that he has thrown himself right into the middle of everybody, and everybody really likes him.

“He has worked really hard as well.

“I looked at it again, and he had covered an incredible amount of kilometres in the first half in midfield for us, having to do a job in there.

“He did three sprints in a row, and it was the third sprint that did him.

“We will look after him on the way back.”

Randall on track with recovery from leg fracture

Harmon joins fellow defender Connor Randall on the treatment table, however Mackay says the right back is progressing well on his way back from a fracture in his leg.

Mackay added: “Connor is out of the boot which is good, but we obviously have to make sure that is strong before he comes back and gets back involved again.”

Staggies looking to build on hard-earned point against Dons

County play their third successive home game, when they welcome Motherwell to Victoria Park on Saturday.

The Staggies dug deep to secure a 1-1 draw against Aberdeen last weekend, thanks to William Akio’s 95th minute goal.

Mackay feels the point against a high-flying Dons side gives the Dingwall men a strong platform to build on.

He added: “In retrospect, it was another good result for us.

“Again, it showed our courage, work ethic and never-say-die attitude to not lie down to such a last minute despairing situation.

“For us not to be so on the floor with a couple of minutes to go, and to go straight back up and cause two or three incidents in their box before we got the equaliser, shows real character in the group this year.

“We did this a few times last year at Victoria Park, but I thought they deserved that at the weekend.

“It gives us a lift going into the weekend against another team in form.”