Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County signing spree continues as defender George Harmon inks two-year deal

By Paul Chalk
June 22, 2022, 10:57 am Updated: June 22, 2022, 12:17 pm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County’s summer strengthening continues with the signing of left-back George Harmon.

The Dingwall club snapped up midfielders Victor Loturi, 21, and Yan Dhanda, 23, on Tuesday and they’ve bolstered their back-line, with Oxford City’s Harmon agreeing a two-year deal.

Manager Malky Mackay, who takes his squad to Verona, Italy, on Saturday for a week of pre-season training in the heat, is delighted with his third piece of transfer business in quick succession.

Harmon spent his youth career with Championship West Bromwich Albion. Coming through the ranks at The Hawthorns, he was a mainstay of the Baggies under-18 and under 23 sides, featuring in Premier League 2 at only 17 years old.

He also featured for West Brom’s under-23s in Premier League 2 on 67 occasions, putting in many highly impressive performances.

Harmon joined National League South side Oxford City last summer where he made 40 appearances, barely missing any game, as Oxford recorded a fifth-placed finish.

Plenty of potential – Mackay

His impressive displays for Oxford City caught they eye of Mackay, who sees real potential in his latest signing.

He said: “George is a promising young talent that we have tracked over a period of time.

“At 21, he has played men’s football and has thrived in that environment which is why we have brought him to the club.

“There are still aspects we want to develop with George, but he comes with a strong developmental pathway behind him at West Brom and is somebody we want to help as he keeps growing and learning.”

“George has shown he can handle playing men’s football consistently at a young age and his hunger and ambition is exactly the type of player we are looking to recruit at Ross County.”

Gearing up for opener at Buckie

County, who finished sixth in the Scottish Premiership last term, will be determined to build upon their top-level performances in 2022/23.

Their competitive campaign begins on Saturday, July 9, with an away Premier Sports Cup tie at Highland League runners-up Buckie Thistle.

Mackay’s men also face Dunfermline Athletic, Alloa Athletic and East Fife in the competition before kicking off their league season away to Hearts on July 30.

 

