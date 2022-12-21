Ross Callachan in contention to return to Ross County’s bench against Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay hopes Ross Callachan will be fit enough to return to the bench for Ross County’s game against Rangers.

Midfielder Callachan has been sidelined for several weeks, after suffering a hamstring injury against Kilmarnock on October 22.

Although Mackay insists the 29-year-old is not far from a return to action, he is keen to avoid rushing him back.

Mackay said: “He’s been in and out of training this week, and I’m hoping to get him for the bench.

“He’s nearly there, we’ve just got to be careful. One week too early with a hamstring gives you another nine weeks out, so I hope he’ll be okay for the bench.”

Callachan’s return from action will leave left back Ben Purrington and forward Alex Samuel as County’s only injury absentees.

Having had a number of players sidelined prior to the winter break, Mackay is pleased to be nearing a clean bill of health.

Mackay added: “It has given us all some time to recoup and regather, and have everyone back fit again.

“Speaking to all the managers, they are all in the same boat. Now we are into it again and there are a lot of games in a short space of time.

“We will get to January and there could maybe be some more replenishment of squads across the division. That allows teams to kick on, because we don’t have the three-week break in January now.”

Squad management key during festive schedule

The visit of Rangers on Friday kick starts a busy run of four matches in 15 days for the Staggies.

Following their 2-1 loss to St Johnstone at the weekend County remain 10th in the table, above Kilmarnock on goal difference.

Mackay says he will carefully manage his squad through the heavy schedule, insisting time on the training field will be minimal.

He added: “There will be very little time off over this period now, but we knew we were going to have the extended winter break and people have had plenty of time to be with families and rest.

“We’re going into a very intense period and that’s life, that’s what footballers have to do.

“Travel comes into it as well, sleeping overnight in various hotels, so it will be intense.

“The only difference is that last year, we had a three-week break after the intense period, whereas now that’s us cracking on right through.

“We need to make sure our squad is robust enough to be able to do that, and we’ll take care of them and wrap them in cotton wool.

“There will be very little training in this period, because we’ll be wrapping people up in cotton wool between games.”