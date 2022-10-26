Ross Callachan expected to be sidelined until Ross County return from World Cup break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross Callachan expected to be sidelined until Ross County return from World Cup break

By Andy Skinner
October 26, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross Callachan pulls up injured against Kilmarnock.
Ross Callachan pulls up injured against Kilmarnock.

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan is expected to be sidelined until after the World Cup due to a hamstring injury.

Callachan limped off during the early stages of the Staggies’ 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock on Saturday, after picking up the injury on the artificial Rugby Park surface.

The scans have revealed a hamstring injury, although they are still awaiting news on the severity of it.

County have four Premiership matches within the next fortnight, starting with Sunday’s visit of Hearts to Victoria Park.

The Dingwall side host St Mirren next weekend, before trips to Hibernian and Celtic prior to the winter break.

Even in the best case scenario, County manager Malky Mackay does not expect Callachan to feature before County return from the five-week shutdown at home to St Johnstone on December 17.

Mackay said: “We’ve had it scanned, and we’re waiting on the results.

“It’s a hamstring injury, so I would be amazed if we see him before the game against St Johnstone after the World Cup.

Ross Callachan is forced off the field with a hamstring injury against Kilmarnock.

“Depending on whether it’s grade one, two or three, you’re looking at four, eight or 12 weeks.

“George Harmon was back in seven, so it was an eight-week injury.”

Staggies have faced disruption in recent weeks

Yan Dhanda came on for Callachan in the early stages against Killie, before producing an impressive midfield performance.

Canadian Victor Loturi also provides another central midfield option.

The absence of Callachan continues a spell of recent injury disruption for Mackay.

Left-back Ben Purrington is also facing a lengthy absence, after suffering a fracture in his ankle.

Ben Purrington receives treatment in Ross County’s match against Dundee United.

His fellow left-back George Harmon has recently recovered from a hamstring issue, while Connor Randall is on his way back from a leg fracture he suffered in August.

Forward Alex Samuel remains sidelined, as he continues his rehabilitation following a cruciate ligament injury.

Mackay insists the Staggies have the squad to cope.

He added: “It’s quite disappointing – all of a sudden we’ve had five guys go out.

Malky Mackay.

“Most of them have been impact or collision injuries – you can go back to Connor Randall, and Ben Purrington has done the exact same thing, so he has to go into a boot for a period of time and then he will naturally heal.

“George and Ross have done their hamstrings, and we’ve had a wee issue with Ben Paton as well which will keep him out for a period of time. He just moved the wrong way in training.

“So all of a sudden we’ve gone from having a relatively healthy looking squad, (and) five have gone down with longer-term injuries. That’s something we’ll have to deal with.”


