Keith Watson insists Ross County are up for the fight after dropping to bottom of Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Keith Watson insists Ross County are up for the fight after dropping to bottom of Premiership

By Andy Skinner
December 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Ross County skipper Keith Watson following his side's 3-0 defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Ross County skipper Keith Watson following his side's 3-0 defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS

Keith Watson insists Ross County can draw on previous experience in order to navigate a way off the foot of the Premiership.

The Staggies’ 3-0 defeat to Dundee United on Wednesday left them a point adrift of the Tannadice outfit at the bottom of the table.

Malky Mackay’s men have played a game more than both United and 10th placed Motherwell, who are three points ahead of them.

County have lost their last four matches, and are next in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Monday.

Malky Mackay following Ross County’s 3-0 loss to Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock

Skipper Watson remains firm in his belief the Staggies can turn it around.

He said: “We are bottom of the league now, but we know how tight it is. We are confident we can turn that around.

“We have been down there before.

“A couple of seasons ago, when John Hughes was the manager, we turned it around.

“There are players in the squad that can get the boys going.

“We are definitely up for this fight. The big thing is we will stick together, get around the boys and get the buzz around training.

“There is still a long way to go, there are still loads of games, and we are confident we can push up that table.”

Staggies paid price for not being clinical

County trailed to an early Connor Randall goal, before missing a succession of first half chances to level the scoring.

The game eventually ran away from the Dingwall men, with goals from Charlie Mulgrew and Craig Sibbald killing off a Staggies side which finished with 10 men following the dismissal of Owura Edwards.

Former United defender Watson feels a lack of cutting edge proved costly for his side.

He added: “It’s disappointing. The boys were all gutted in the changing room. It was a sore one to take.

“We did have chances in the first half and we need to be taking them.

“Owura Edwards had a one-on-one, and I had a header come back off the post, while Yan Dhanda had a good chance which got blocked.

Owura Edwards missed a fine chance for Ross County at Tannadice.

“That’s the difference in these games. You need to take your chances, as that could swing the game in our favour.

“When we get those chances again, we need to score them.

“You need to score when you are on top, as that changes the game.

“We just need to keep going as a group and hopefully the results will turn.”

Two out of form sides in action at Pittodrie on Monday

County will return to Pittodrie on Monday, for the first time since they secured a top-six place courtesy of a 1-0 win in April.

The Dons are also out of form, having fallen to a fourth straight loss in their 2-1 defeat by Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in midweek.

Watson insists his side will make the trip along the A96 with no shortage of belief.

Keith Watson.

The 33-year-old said: “We know it’s going to be a difficult game up there, but we have won there in the past.

“Come January 2, we will be good to go again.

“Both teams will be going at it. They will be thinking the same, and they will be fancying their chances.

“We will definitely be going up there wanting to win the game. We have a good squad, which is more than capable of picking up points and hopefully we will start doing that.”

Meanwhile, Ross County’s home league match against Hibernian, scheduled for February 1, will take place a day earlier. It will now kick-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday, January 31 at the request of both clubs.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay aims to unsettle Aberdeen with winning performance
Ross Stewart celebrates his goal for Sunderland in the play-off against Wycombe Wanderers
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails ex-Staggies star Ross Stewart as Premier League clubs…
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring for Montrose against Dunfermline.
Ross County to assess next steps for Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon following recall…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
'We have been here before' says Malky Mackay, after Ross County slip to foot…
Keith Watson in action for Ross County against Dundee United.
Ross County fall to foot of Premiership following 3-0 defeat to Dundee United at…
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson not fazed by magnitude of Ross County's bottom-of-table trip to Dundee United
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says bottom-of-table billing does not change Ross County's approach against Dundee United
Ross County assistant boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County's Don Cowie reflects on coaching progress, two years on from playing retirement

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Keith Watson insists Ross County are up for the fight after dropping to bottom of Premiership
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Utopia Cafe was saved from closure thanks to an appeal on social media. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented