Keith Watson insists Ross County are up for the fight after dropping to bottom of Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keith Watson insists Ross County can draw on previous experience in order to navigate a way off the foot of the Premiership.

The Staggies’ 3-0 defeat to Dundee United on Wednesday left them a point adrift of the Tannadice outfit at the bottom of the table.

Malky Mackay’s men have played a game more than both United and 10th placed Motherwell, who are three points ahead of them.

County have lost their last four matches, and are next in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Monday.

Skipper Watson remains firm in his belief the Staggies can turn it around.

He said: “We are bottom of the league now, but we know how tight it is. We are confident we can turn that around.

“We have been down there before.

“A couple of seasons ago, when John Hughes was the manager, we turned it around.

“There are players in the squad that can get the boys going.

“We are definitely up for this fight. The big thing is we will stick together, get around the boys and get the buzz around training.

“There is still a long way to go, there are still loads of games, and we are confident we can push up that table.”

Staggies paid price for not being clinical

County trailed to an early Connor Randall goal, before missing a succession of first half chances to level the scoring.

The game eventually ran away from the Dingwall men, with goals from Charlie Mulgrew and Craig Sibbald killing off a Staggies side which finished with 10 men following the dismissal of Owura Edwards.

Former United defender Watson feels a lack of cutting edge proved costly for his side.

He added: “It’s disappointing. The boys were all gutted in the changing room. It was a sore one to take.

“We did have chances in the first half and we need to be taking them.

“Owura Edwards had a one-on-one, and I had a header come back off the post, while Yan Dhanda had a good chance which got blocked.

“That’s the difference in these games. You need to take your chances, as that could swing the game in our favour.

“When we get those chances again, we need to score them.

“You need to score when you are on top, as that changes the game.

“We just need to keep going as a group and hopefully the results will turn.”

Two out of form sides in action at Pittodrie on Monday

County will return to Pittodrie on Monday, for the first time since they secured a top-six place courtesy of a 1-0 win in April.

The Dons are also out of form, having fallen to a fourth straight loss in their 2-1 defeat by Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in midweek.

Watson insists his side will make the trip along the A96 with no shortage of belief.

The 33-year-old said: “We know it’s going to be a difficult game up there, but we have won there in the past.

“Come January 2, we will be good to go again.

“Both teams will be going at it. They will be thinking the same, and they will be fancying their chances.

“We will definitely be going up there wanting to win the game. We have a good squad, which is more than capable of picking up points and hopefully we will start doing that.”

Meanwhile, Ross County’s home league match against Hibernian, scheduled for February 1, will take place a day earlier. It will now kick-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday, January 31 at the request of both clubs.