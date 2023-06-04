‘Someone double Laidlaw’s wages!’ – Ross County fans react to thrilling play-off victory

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

They looked down and out but Ross County live to fight another season in the Scottish Premiership.

The Staggies fought from three goals down against Partick Thistle to prevail on penalties and preserve their status in the top flight.

They put their fans through an emotional rollercoaster but the Staggies faithful were thrilled to see their team emerge victorious after a dramatic encounter in Dingwall.

Eoin McNulty wrote: “Might have been a bad season, but it led us to this final game. Up there with the best moments following County. Absolutely unreal. What an advert for Scottish football and RCFC. This has to be our turning point for next season.”

Martin Caldwell admitted it was a nervy experience as they managed to pip Partick for the final Premiership place.

He wrote: “Talk about a suspense on the edge of the seat. Nail-biting play-off final. Absolutely gripping right to the end. Well done the Staggies.”

Brian MacDonald added: “I’m emotionally shattered! Well done Ross County!”

Ross Laidlaw received plenty of praise for his penalty-saving heroics and producing a man-of-the-match display when it mattered most.

Fiona Eardley wrote: “Amazing result. Well done to the team! Someone double Laidlaw’s wages, he’s been phenomenal!”

Andrew Shepherd wrote: “Kept us in it in the first leg, and won it for us in the second leg.”

Kyle Allison agreed, adding: “Absolutely magnificent! Both him and Randall on Thursday night kept us in the tie! And again today, Randall with yet another goal-line clearance and Ross two one-on-one saves in open play kept it alive before the pens.”

Allan Lemon hopes another excellent display from the Ross County stopper is rewarded with a Scotland call-up.

He wrote: “So delighted and pleased County have stayed up after Ross signed an extension. Now he should get his international opportunity.”

Other Ross County fans were simply content to have another season in the top-flight of Scottish football to look forward to after the summer break.

Ross Hopkinson wrote: “Thank you Ross County for giving me an amazing but painful birthday present. Up the Staggies!”

Mike Young was pleased to prove the doubters wrong. He wrote: “Been reading on Twitter all week bout how good it would be to see Thistle back in the SPL where they apparently belong. Well now they belong in the First Division. Well done Ross County.”

A thrilled Trish Macleod added: “Fantastic! What a game, proud to be a Staggie, so, so proud. They certainly gave it their all the day.”