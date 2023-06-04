Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham crowned Scottish champion at Meldrum House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham crowned Scottish champion at Meldrum House

Graham finished four shots clear of South African Altin Van Der Merwe.

By Danny Law
Connor Graham is the 2023 Scottish Men's Open champion. Supplied by Scottish Golf.
Connor Graham is the 2023 Scottish Men's Open champion. Supplied by Scottish Golf.

A stunning final round of seven-under-par 63 saw Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham crowned Scottish Men’s Open Champion at Meldrum House in Aberdeenshire.

Graham finished four shots clear of South African Altin Van Der Merwe who carded a closing 66 to finish 11-under-par.

But there was no stopping Graham whose round included seven birdies and an eagle as well as two bogeys as he finished on 15-under-par for the championship.

Englishman Zachary Chegwidden finished third on eight under after rounds of 65, 72, 67 and 68.

Graham is the first Scottish winner of the event since Dumfries’ Liam Johnston triumphed in 2017.

Previous winners of the event include Colin Montgomerie, Stephen Gallacher, Richie Ramsay, Tommy Fleetwood and Bernard Gallacher.

Connor Graham and family celebrate with the trophy. Image: Scottish Golf. 

Graham said: “It feels great. This is the first big amateur win and it was great to play as well as I did.

“A key highlight was shooting that 63 to finish, I played really good from start to finish.

“During the tournament it took a lot of patience and a lot of good shots. I definitely hit my irons and wedges well this week.

“Meldrum House has been a fantastic golf course, they’ve got it set up really nicely.

“It feels really good to be the first Scottish champion in a few years.”

Runner-up Van Der Merwe said: “I’ve really enjoyed the course. I was slightly unlucky the wind wasn’t up as I like playing in the wind, but it was still great.

“My short game was really on point this week, I was hitting it straight and solid.

“We have maybe two courses in South Africa that are this good, this is the standard here – these guys are playing on this every day, and for us it’s an absolute dream to come and play here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Golf

Connor Graham. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
International field assembles at Meldrum House for Scottish Men's Open Championship
Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia react after winning their foursome match at Whistling Straits. Image: Shutterstock.
Richie Ramsay: Plenty of debate over inclusion of LIV golfers in Ryder Cup but…
Rory McIlroy is heading to Scotland in July. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: Rory McIlroy will be hoping history repeats itself with Scottish Open appearance
Bryan Innes. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Murcar Links' Bryan Innes feeling confident ahead of bid for third straight Aberdeen…
Aboyne golfer Carmen Griffiths has won the Scottish Women's Amateur. Image: Scottish Golf.
Aboyne's Carmen Griffiths wins Scottish Women's Amateur Championship
Brooks Koepka holds the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: Brooks Koepka showed he remains a class act as he claims fifth…
Bon Accord Golf Club member Barrie Edmond.
Golf: EIGHTH time lucky for Bon Accord's Barrie Edmond with Phillips Trophy victory
Robert MacIntyre missed the cut at the US PGA Championship. Image: Shutterstock.
Robert MacIntyre refuses to be downbeat after missing cut at US PGA Championship
Jon Rahm is chasing his second major of the year this week. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: Subplots galore for US PGA Championship, and I'd support repeat Ryder Cup…
Clark Brechin Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Golf: Birthday present for Bon Accord's Clark Brechin with Maitland Shield success

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]