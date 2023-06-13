Roy MacGregor reveals sharp uptake in Ross County season ticket and kit sales as he aims to carry play-off bounce into new season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roy MacGregor hopes Ross County can carry the bounce of their dramatic play-off triumph into next season.

The Staggies launched their season ticket package the day after their thrilling victory over Partick Thistle on June 4, and also released their new home kit.

Uptake in both has been quick off the mark, with over 350 fresh sales to supporters who did not purchase a season ticket last season.

The Staggies have also sold more than 1,000 home kits ahead of the new campaign.

Following a difficult campaign which saw County finish second bottom of the Premiership, MacGregor feels securing top-flight survival in such dramatic fashion has had a galvanising effect among the fanbase.

MacGregor said: “If we had finished third in the league I would have understood the euphoria. But we finished 11th with a quite amazing bounce.

“It just shows how the play-offs have such an impact. It is a cup final, because the cost of going down is huge.

“Since then you can see the Partick situation, so they must have been on their edge as well. They have had financial difficulties and this in many ways would have been a saviour for them.

🎟️ A reminder the Early Bird window for our Season Ticket sales will end tomorrow at 5PM. We have had a terrific response to sales so far with both renewing and new sale numbers looking positive as we edge closer to the new season! Purchase now 👉 https://t.co/46IU5TzjH3 pic.twitter.com/daMNNQsoNd — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 13, 2023

“We got through, and we got a huge bounce at our end. It probably advocates the play-off system.

“Whenever it goes on it creates excitement.”

County were backed by a bumper support for the play-off second leg against Thistle, prompting jubilant scenes on the pitch following the penalty shoot-out triumph.

MacGregor feels it is key the Staggies ensure younger members of their fanbase remain engaged in the club.

He added: “We seem to have galvanised a young audience as well. I think we saw that at the end of the season.

“We want that every week, and somehow we need to try and foster it better.

“I don’t know whether things like Covid or costs stopped them travelling, but at the end of the season they came.

“We need to be a bit more inventive in how we present ourselves.”

Staggies plotting approach to next season

Following a short break in the wake of the play-off victory, MacGregor says he will hold a debrief with manager Malky Mackay and chief executive Steven Ferguson to plot an approach to next season.

Although he anticipates something of a rebuild of the playing squad, the Staggies chairman is determined to strike greater consistency in the new campaign.

He added: “We have had a disappointing season. It has been up and down.

“We spent quite a bit more money on the footballing budget, but didn’t do so well.

“We were very inconsistent, not only from game-to-game, but between parts of the games.

“In nearly every game we used our five substitutes, so we need to work out what was giving us that inconsistency.

“It could maybe have been the case we didn’t get players and their families to settle. We yet have to examine that but we will take stock.

“We are not getting much of a break, as pre-season starts again on June 24.

“That means we are right back into it and we are going to have to rebuild a bit. We had six loan players, and four or five of them are out of contract.

“Because of the way it has happened, we haven’t had our end of season debrief yet.

“But our uptake in season tickets puts a wee bit more money in the budget.”