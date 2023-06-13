Roy MacGregor reveals sharp uptake in Ross County season ticket and kit sales as he aims to carry play-off bounce into new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Roy MacGregor reveals sharp uptake in Ross County season ticket and kit sales as he aims to carry play-off bounce into new season

The Staggies secured Premiership survival in dramatic fashion, with a thrilling play-off triumph over Partick Thistle.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor. Image: SNS

Roy MacGregor hopes Ross County can carry the bounce of their dramatic play-off triumph into next season.

The Staggies launched their season ticket package the day after their thrilling victory over Partick Thistle on June 4, and also released their new home kit.

Uptake in both has been quick off the mark, with over 350 fresh sales to supporters who did not purchase a season ticket last season.

The Staggies have also sold more than 1,000 home kits ahead of the new campaign.

Dylan Smith, Ross Callachan, Jack Baldwin and Yan Dhanda model Ross County’s new home kit for the 2023-24 season. Image: Ross County FC

Following a difficult campaign which saw County finish second bottom of the Premiership, MacGregor feels securing top-flight survival in such dramatic fashion has had a galvanising effect among the fanbase.

MacGregor said: “If we had finished third in the league I would have understood the euphoria. But we finished 11th with a quite amazing bounce.

“It just shows how the play-offs have such an impact. It is a cup final, because the cost of going down is huge.

“Since then you can see the Partick situation, so they must have been on their edge as well. They have had financial difficulties and this in many ways would have been a saviour for them.

“We got through, and we got a huge bounce at our end. It probably advocates the play-off system.

“Whenever it goes on it creates excitement.”

County were backed by a bumper support for the play-off second leg against Thistle, prompting jubilant scenes on the pitch following the penalty shoot-out triumph.

MacGregor feels it is key the Staggies ensure younger members of their fanbase remain engaged in the club.

Ross County fans celebrate the play-off victory over Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

He added: “We seem to have galvanised a young audience as well. I think we saw that at the end of the season.

“We want that every week, and somehow we need to try and foster it better.

“I don’t know whether things like Covid or costs stopped them travelling, but at the end of the season they came.

“We need to be a bit more inventive in how we present ourselves.”

Staggies plotting approach to next season

Following a short break in the wake of the play-off victory, MacGregor says he will hold a debrief with manager Malky Mackay and chief executive Steven Ferguson to plot an approach to next season.

Although he anticipates something of a rebuild of the playing squad, the Staggies chairman is determined to strike greater consistency in the new campaign.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor (right) with chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS

He added: “We have had a disappointing season. It has been up and down.

“We spent quite a bit more money on the footballing budget, but didn’t do so well.

“We were very inconsistent, not only from game-to-game, but between parts of the games.

“In nearly every game we used our five substitutes, so we need to work out what was giving us that inconsistency.

“It could maybe have been the case we didn’t get players and their families to settle. We yet have to examine that but we will take stock.

“We are not getting much of a break, as pre-season starts again on June 24.

“That means we are right back into it and we are going to have to rebuild a bit. We had six loan players, and four or five of them are out of contract.

“Because of the way it has happened, we haven’t had our end of season debrief yet.

“But our uptake in season tickets puts a wee bit more money in the budget.”

