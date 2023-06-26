Scotland under-21 left-back Josh Reid returns to Ross County on three-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland under-21 left-back Josh Reid returns to Ross County on three-year deal

After two years at Coventry City, the highly-rated defender is back 'home' and will be eager to secure top-table game-time once more.

By Paul Chalk
Defender Josh Reid has rejoined Ross County on a three-year contract.
Defender Josh Reid has rejoined Ross County on a three-year contract.

Ross County have handed a Highland return to former defender Josh Reid, who becomes Malky Mackay’s third summer signing.

The Staggies, who remain a Premiership club following their pulsating play-off final triumph against Partick Thistle, are bolstering their back-line following the departures of captain Keith Watson and Alex Iacovitti.

Left-back Reid departed County two years ago when he signed for English Championship side Coventry City.

When the Scotland under-21 cap left, he’d racked up 24 appearances, but the 21-year-old has struggled to nail game-time for the Sky Blues and was on loan last season with Stevenage.

Reid was highly-rated as he broke through the system at Dingwall and impressed at first-team level. That prompted Coventry to make their move and sign the player for a reported six-figure sum.

However, the academy graduate needs to get his career back on track and Mackay feels this can be a win-with for both parties and he joined on a three-year deal, subject to international clearance.

Mackay is thrilled to land a player of Reid’s quality until the end of the 2025/26 season.

He said: “I am delighted to see Josh return to the club. He knows the club and area very well and is a player who has had recent international experience with the Scotland under-21s.”

Reid becomes the third player to sign up at Victoria Park, following midfielders Scott Allardice from Caley Thistle and Kyle Turner from Partick Thistle.

On Friday, Watson was confirmed as a signing for Raith Rovers in the Championship, while Iacovitti joined Port Vale in England’s League One.

