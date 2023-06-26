Scotland under-21 left-back Josh Reid returns to Ross County on three-year deal

Ross County have handed a Highland return to former defender Josh Reid, who becomes Malky Mackay’s third summer signing.

The Staggies, who remain a Premiership club following their pulsating play-off final triumph against Partick Thistle, are bolstering their back-line following the departures of captain Keith Watson and Alex Iacovitti.

Left-back Reid departed County two years ago when he signed for English Championship side Coventry City.

When the Scotland under-21 cap left, he’d racked up 24 appearances, but the 21-year-old has struggled to nail game-time for the Sky Blues and was on loan last season with Stevenage.

Reid was highly-rated as he broke through the system at Dingwall and impressed at first-team level. That prompted Coventry to make their move and sign the player for a reported six-figure sum.

However, the academy graduate needs to get his career back on track and Mackay feels this can be a win-with for both parties and he joined on a three-year deal, subject to international clearance.

Mackay is thrilled to land a player of Reid’s quality until the end of the 2025/26 season.

He said: “I am delighted to see Josh return to the club. He knows the club and area very well and is a player who has had recent international experience with the Scotland under-21s.”

Reid becomes the third player to sign up at Victoria Park, following midfielders Scott Allardice from Caley Thistle and Kyle Turner from Partick Thistle.

On Friday, Watson was confirmed as a signing for Raith Rovers in the Championship, while Iacovitti joined Port Vale in England’s League One.