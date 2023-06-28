Ross County’s 2010 Hampden heroes Martin Scott and Steven Craig have new goals at Gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s 2010 Hampden heroes Martin Scott and Steven Craig have new goals at Gala

The Staggies duo netted against caretaker Neil Lennon's Hoops in the Scottish Cup to secure historic final against Dundee United.

By Paul Chalk
Gala Fairydean Rovers manager Martin Scott and assistant Steven Craig. Image: Thomas Brown/Gala Fairydean Rovers
Gala Fairydean Rovers manager Martin Scott and assistant Steven Craig. Image: Thomas Brown/Gala Fairydean Rovers

Two of the Ross County stars who shot down Celtic in the 2010 Scottish Cup semi-final are at the forefront of Gala Fairydean Rovers in the Lowland League.

Manager Martin “Jimmy” Scott and assistant Steven Craig, whose goals earned County a 2-0 win over the Hoops at sun-kissed Hampden, are now enjoying life in Galashiels.

There was no silver lining as Dundee United won the final against the then First Division Staggies, but the victory over Celtic – thanks to Craig and Scott’s goals – live long in the memory.

Their next goal is to ensure the side which finished 12th in the league continues to progress and remain competitive in a division which has just seen Bonnyrigg Rose and The Spartans surge up to League Two in the past two years.

Scott’s interest in coaching gathered pace when he enjoyed a spell in the Indian I-League with former Caley Thistle assistant manager and recent Rangers Women’s side boss Malky Thomson at Salgaocar in 2015.

He returned to Scotland to continue playing, but the thirst for coaching kept him keen to continue that path and he’s now 18 months in charge at Gala.

He is helped by the experience of former Staggies team-mate Craig, who runs his own coaching firm, and was an academy coach at Dundee United.

Martin Scott (right) scores Ross County’s second goal against Celtic in the 2010 Scottish Cup semi-final.

Scott thrilled to have Craig on board

Scott is delighted to have Craig alongside him as they aim to get the best from their determined pool of players.

He said: “When I took over, I was trying to build my backroom staff. Stevie’s someone I know really well from my time at Ross County.

“He has learned a lot in terms of coaching experience. He had just left Dundee United, and I invited Stevie in to be my assistant manager.

“I don’t think he’s looked back since. He’s really enjoying it. He has grown as a coach and a person.

“Also, he has a coaching business, which is his livelihood, so he’s constantly involved in football, which is great. He splits his time between his business and Gala Fairydean Rovers. Stevie brings a lot to the environment and the culture we’re creating at this club.

“Maybe it’s fate we’ve ended up working together, given what happened at County and people will always mention that semi-final.

“But now, it is about us helping these younger players, by using the experience we had as players at Ross County, such as the process of building a club up.

“That’s probably what happened when (County chairman) Roy MacGregor employed (director of football) George Adams and Derek Adams was there as manager. They believed in what they were doing and stuck by them.

“Ross County is now an established Premiership club. It has come a long way, but it was great to be part of that process.”

Gala Fairydean Rovers manager Martin Scott. Image: Thomas Brown/Gala Fairydean Rovers

Indian experience wowed Scott

And Scott explained how grateful he is to be in charge of Gala Fairydean, with his experiences as a midfielder being used to good effect as a head coach.

He said: “Gala Fairydean Rovers are a fantastic club. I consider myself really fortunate that I’m in the position to manage this club and team.

“I want to try to improve them and help improve the infrastructure and take them forward. I’m in a really privileged position.

“I’m really enjoying it. Management is something I have always seen myself doing.

“Towards the latter part of my career, I had a spell in India with Malcolm Thomson from Rangers.

“I got a real insight into it, and it was hands-on experience, working in a different environment and a different culture. I really took to it and got the bug for it.

“People knew me as a player where I was maybe a bit of a character at times, but all those experiences I went through as a player and working with the different managers, including at clubs like Ross County, have stood me in good stead.

“I’m hoping to pass on that knowledge to players. The experiences you gain as a player going through that process really does stand you in good stead for when you step into management as you can relate to different scenarios or different things the players might be going through, not just as a football player, but as a person.

“It’s about getting the right people throughout the club and helping people. That’s a big part of it as well as being tactically aware and having football knowledge.”

Lowland League is high quality

Although Rangers withdrew their B side from the Lowland League for next season, Celtic and Hearts are still represented in 2023/24, with Stirling University, Tranent, East Kilbride, Berwick Rangers all teams ahead of Gala in the latest league table.

Scott insists the high standards of players and the determination within the clubs makes it an appealing division.

He added: “Every year, the Lowland League is getting more competitive.

“Some of the clubs within the league have spending powers within the reach of some League Two or League One sides and that’s not over-exaggerating.

“When you look at the calibre of player some of the clubs are attracting shows that, but it also shows they are ambitious. They want to get up the pyramid system.

“There are a good variety of games, which is really helpful. You are coming up against different challenges and different philosophies within each club and you are travelling to different areas of the country, which gives you a different feeling as well.

“There are some really good players within this level, including young players and good, aspiring young coaches who also want to do well in the game.”

There was title delight for Brechin City in the Highland League last season, but Lowland League champions Spartans beat them on penalties in the promotion play-offs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Brechin will win way back to SPFL

Scott, who has been impressed but not surprised by the promotion into League Two by Bonnyrigg and Spartans, is confident that Highland League winners Brechin City will be back at that level after two years in the HFL.

Brechin won the title last term, fending off a brilliant Buckie Thistle challenge, but they lost their pyramid play-off against Lowland League aces Spartans on penalties.

However, Scott thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Angus club return to the SPFL.

He said: “Brechin is an ex-club of mine. I know how well they are run and I know their chairman (Kevin Mackie).

“They are doing everything in their power to get back into League Two and I don’t think it will be too long before they achieve that, especially after such an exceptional season.

“It is difficult to get through the pyramid system when you have, at times, a three-way play-off. It’s difficult for the team who wins their league to have to come through two play-offs games over four games.

“Brechin were not far away this year and I’m sure they won’t be far away next season.”

More from Press and Journal

Post Thumbnail
Mazda MX-5 delivers real driver rewards
John Skinner from Parkhead Farm near Maryculter with his ostriches. Ostrich eggs have been stolen from the farm and John is worried that the ostriches by attack and possibly kill one of the thieves.Pictures Simon Walton
Farmer fled scene of collision with cyclists in his tractor
Diane with her husband, Ali: married for 34 years
Diane McKechnie: I'm an unpaid carer - the Scottish Government doesn't value us or…
Ross County Girls and Women FC under-16s.
Ross County Girls and Women FC looking for players after announcing plans to launch…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture: 20 Marcus Goodall, left, celebrates scoring for Buckie with Joe McCabe Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Graeme Stewart pleased as Buckie earn friendly victory against Peterhead
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stands at the door of 10 Downing Street - the numbers stuck to the door spell out 'London Tech Week' in binary code (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iain Maciver: Can we get a software update for our malfunctioning robot PM?
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 6th July '18 Drakies House and grounds in the Drakies area of Inverness for where a planning application has being submitted for the building of new houses.
Congestion and road safety concerns rear their head once again as councillors discuss controversial…
CR0034770 Locator of Marischal College, Aberdeen. Drone / DJI Mini 2. Picture by Kenny Elrick 19/04/2022
Aberdeen expected to gain tax-breaks in new investment zone as decision day approaches
Mohsin Rashid, chief executive of fintech firm Zipzero, and One Tech Hub in Aberdeen.
Cost-of-living fintech firm chooses Aberdeen over London
Brian Cameron netted the final goal in Elgin's 5-1 win over Rothes. Image: Bob Crombie
Five-star Elgin City post friendly victory over Rothes