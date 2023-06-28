Graeme Stewart pleased as Buckie earn friendly victory against Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graeme Stewart pleased as Buckie earn friendly victory against Peterhead

The Breedon Highland League Jags defeated League Two opposition at Victoria Park.

By Callum Law
Marcus Goodall, left, celebrates scoring for Buckie Thistle against Peterhead with team-mate Joe McCabe. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Marcus Goodall, left, celebrates scoring for Buckie Thistle against Peterhead with team-mate Joe McCabe. Pictures by Jason Hedges

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart wasn’t getting carried away after starting their pre-season preparations with victory against Peterhead.

The Breedon Highland League side defeated their League Two opponents 3-2 at Victoria Park.

New signings Stuart Knight, Dale Wood and Jack MacIver appeared for the Jags and Stewart said: “For 70 minutes I thought we dominated the game.

“They came into it in the last 20 minutes, they changed their shape to a 4-4-2 diamond which caused us problems.

“They had six boys from Glasgow missing who I’m sure would improve them as well.

“But from our point of view we scored three good goals and maybe could have had more.

“There weren’t many negatives, maybe for 15 minutes we lost our shape in the middle of the park.

“There was nobody really that I could say could have done much better.

“We’ve got to remember Peterhead were understrength so we won’t get carried away – but I couldn’t ask for much more in terms of performance.”

Blue Toon’s new faces

Peterhead’s six central belt-based players didn’t travel, but they were able to field summer signings Robert Ward, Scott Ross, Kieran Shanks, Aaron Reid and goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi, who was signed on a two-year contract prior to kick-off.

The Blue Toon also had four trialists in their ranks. Defenders Liam Morrison and Lewis Wilson featured having returned to the north-east from scholarships in America along with fellow defender Angus Logan, who has previously played in Singapore, and local midfielder Arran Smith.

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan said: “It was a good exercise, we’re only four sessions into the new campaign.

“We gave some young lads and trialists an opportunity and it was really good to get minutes under players’ belts and we had the return of Hamish Ritchie after nearly a year out.

“We’re trying to build a new team and a new style. We need to integrate the whole group, there were six guys that weren’t here and we’re still trying to get one or two more in.

“Four trialists got an opportunity and they may get further opportunities.”

Match action

Buckie took the lead in the eighth minute when Marcus Goodall pounced on Jason Brown’s poor touch to finish from close range.

In the 36th minute the visitors equalised with Shanks converting a penalty after referee Duncan Nicolson ruled Jack Murray had tripped Ward.

A minute before half-time the Jags went ahead again when Josh Peters hooked home an Andrew MacAskill corner at the back post.

Peterhead’s Kieran Shanks, not pictured, beats Buckie goalkeeper Stuart Knight with a penalty

On 53 minutes it was 3-1 when Kyle MacLeod deftly flicked home Sam Pugh’s low delivery.

Logan then rattled the crossbar for Peterhead before Shanks netted his second spot-kick on 71 minutes after being chopped down by Hamish Munro.

Ross County Girls and Women FC under-16s.
Mohsin Rashid, chief executive of fintech firm Zipzero, and One Tech Hub in Aberdeen.
