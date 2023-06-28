Graeme Stewart pleased as Buckie earn friendly victory against Peterhead

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart wasn’t getting carried away after starting their pre-season preparations with victory against Peterhead.

The Breedon Highland League side defeated their League Two opponents 3-2 at Victoria Park.

New signings Stuart Knight, Dale Wood and Jack MacIver appeared for the Jags and Stewart said: “For 70 minutes I thought we dominated the game.

“They came into it in the last 20 minutes, they changed their shape to a 4-4-2 diamond which caused us problems.

“They had six boys from Glasgow missing who I’m sure would improve them as well.

“But from our point of view we scored three good goals and maybe could have had more.

“There weren’t many negatives, maybe for 15 minutes we lost our shape in the middle of the park.

“There was nobody really that I could say could have done much better.

“We’ve got to remember Peterhead were understrength so we won’t get carried away – but I couldn’t ask for much more in terms of performance.”

Blue Toon’s new faces

Peterhead’s six central belt-based players didn’t travel, but they were able to field summer signings Robert Ward, Scott Ross, Kieran Shanks, Aaron Reid and goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi, who was signed on a two-year contract prior to kick-off.

The Blue Toon also had four trialists in their ranks. Defenders Liam Morrison and Lewis Wilson featured having returned to the north-east from scholarships in America along with fellow defender Angus Logan, who has previously played in Singapore, and local midfielder Arran Smith.

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan said: “It was a good exercise, we’re only four sessions into the new campaign.

Welcome to Peterhead Blessing Oluyemi 🔵⚪ Peterhead FC are delighted to announce that we've agreed terms to sign former Aberdeen FC goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi on a two-year contract with the option of a third year. The 18-year-old has impressed at youth level for both… pic.twitter.com/bfJ7mHKQlm — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) June 27, 2023

“We gave some young lads and trialists an opportunity and it was really good to get minutes under players’ belts and we had the return of Hamish Ritchie after nearly a year out.

“We’re trying to build a new team and a new style. We need to integrate the whole group, there were six guys that weren’t here and we’re still trying to get one or two more in.

“Four trialists got an opportunity and they may get further opportunities.”

Match action

Buckie took the lead in the eighth minute when Marcus Goodall pounced on Jason Brown’s poor touch to finish from close range.

In the 36th minute the visitors equalised with Shanks converting a penalty after referee Duncan Nicolson ruled Jack Murray had tripped Ward.

A minute before half-time the Jags went ahead again when Josh Peters hooked home an Andrew MacAskill corner at the back post.

On 53 minutes it was 3-1 when Kyle MacLeod deftly flicked home Sam Pugh’s low delivery.

Logan then rattled the crossbar for Peterhead before Shanks netted his second spot-kick on 71 minutes after being chopped down by Hamish Munro.