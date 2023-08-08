Ross County’s James Brown challenged to earn place in Republic of Ireland squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s James Brown challenged to earn place in Republic of Ireland squad

Right-back Brown has been an impressive performer since making the switch from Blackburn Rovers during the summer.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's James Brown celebrates after making it 4-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS.
Ross County's James Brown celebrates after making it 4-2 against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Ross County defender James Brown has been challenged to force his way into the Republic of Ireland squad.

Right-back Brown is among eight summer signings at Victoria Park, having joined on a two-year deal from English Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

He made just one appearance in 18 months at Ewood Park, spending last season on loan at Stockport County and Doncaster Rovers.

His move to England came around in January 2022, having broken through at Shelbourne before going on to captain Drogheda United to the League of Ireland First Division title in 2020.

The 25-year-old has made a bright start to his County career with two goals in his opening five matches, including a late strike in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Celtic at Parkhead.

James Brown in action for Ross County
James Brown in action against Celtic. Image: SNS

Staggies boss Malky Mackay believes there is no reason why Brown should not target a place in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad, who are currently third in European Championship qualification Group B.

Mackay said: “I thought James Brown, my right-back, was sensational on Saturday.

“We brought him from Blackburn and my challenge to him was to get into the Republic of Ireland team.

“He was captain of Drogheda and he went to Blackburn. I said to him to come up here and play in the Premiership and play against the best there is here.

“Jamie McGrath did it last year and got into the Republic of Ireland team.

James Brown with Ross County team-mate Kyle Turner.
James Brown along with Ross County team-mate Kyle Turner. Image: SNS

“If James plays like that week in week out, he’ll be chapping on the door.

“I’m not trying to pick anybody’s team – but he’ll be a good player if he keeps playing like that.

“I thought he was sensational against a really good player in Daizen Maeda.”

County’s style was effective against Hoops

Mackay felt his side struck up an effective balance between negating Celtic’s threat and posing a goal threat against the champions.

He added: “It was to make sure that when we did get balls into the area we won first balls, second balls and then got it into areas where we knew they didn’t have any players.

“Everyone’s got to do their work.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: PA

“You either play against the Old Firm and you play with 11 men camped 25 or 30 yards from your goals. But that’s just waiting for the inevitable to happen.

“Or, you play to a certain style, system and you make sure that the areas can be covered and tactically you can have players in a position that you think can negate Celtic’s pattern of play.

“At that point you’ve got to expose the little areas that you think you can.

“That’s the fourth game from the last five we’ve scored against them, so we’ve done some of that although I’m also frustrated with some of it.”

Staggies boss hoping for clinical edge against Saints

Although County netted twice against Brendan Rodgers’ side, Mackay felt a lack of clinical finishing cost his side during their dominant spell early in the game.

The Staggies will be aiming to get their first points of the season on board when they host St Johnstone on Saturday.

Ross County’s Jordan White celebrates scoring against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: PA

Mackay added: “A couple of times with a calmer head we could’ve had a couple of more concise passes to get us into positions.

“But even then, in the first 15 minutes we had two maybe three opportunities which we should’ve been more clinical with.

“We’ll have easier chances than that in the season and we’ll probably score.

“But you have to be clinical against Celtic when you get your chances. That’s where at times Premiership teams fail and international teams don’t.”

