Ross County fan view: Staggies season has stopped in its tracks

If there were any intact feelings of hope for the Ross County supporters after a disastrous Dons double, their bubble will now have been well and truly burst.

Following such a strong start to the season in both the league and the League Cup, expectation levels were, rightly or wrongly, raised by the Staggies’ supporters with hopes of consistency and regular wins.

Those expectations seemed more than achievable just over two weeks ago, but as the saying goes, football moves fast.

Hearts took their goal well during their trip to the Highlands, but it must be said that they looked just a shadow of the side which bruised County heavily the last time the sides met.

It was a raised performance in most areas from Malky Mackay’s side, but as he detailed post-match, the most infuriating part of the match was the missed golden chances.

It was maybe bad luck that the two gilt-edged opportunities fell to Connor Randall and Ben Purrington – two players renowned for anything but their goal scoring abilities.

Nevertheless, no matter who the ball falls to, in areas like those the ball must hit the back of the net.

They were huge openings and felt like even bigger wastes considering how impenetrable the lofty Hearts defence was proving.

There is no doubt that this negative string of results over the past seven days has been tough to watch.

But that has by no means derailed the Staggies’ season – even if it has slightly stopped it in its tracks.

That is not to say that this season should now be viewed with a sense of pragmatism.

However, following three defeats in a row it would be forgivable if some fans were tentatively fearing that another battle against the drop may be more likely than first imagined.