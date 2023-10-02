Ross County fan view: Staggies season has stopped in its tracks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County fan view: Staggies season has stopped in its tracks

Malky Mackay and his players will be looking to bounce back after a difficult week.

By Peter Mackay
Ross county players
Hearts' Toby Sibbick, left, and Ross County's Simon Murray in action. Image: SNS.

If there were any intact feelings of hope for the Ross County supporters after a disastrous Dons double, their bubble will now have been well and truly burst.

Following such a strong start to the season in both the league and the League Cup, expectation levels were, rightly or wrongly, raised by the Staggies’ supporters with hopes of consistency and regular wins.

Those expectations seemed more than achievable just over two weeks ago, but as the saying goes, football moves fast.

Hearts took their goal well during their trip to the Highlands, but it must be said that they looked just a shadow of the side which bruised County heavily the last time the sides met.

It was a raised performance in most areas from Malky Mackay’s side, but as he detailed post-match, the most infuriating part of the match was the missed golden chances.

It was maybe bad luck that the two gilt-edged opportunities fell to Connor Randall and Ben Purrington – two players renowned for anything but their goal scoring abilities.

Nevertheless, no matter who the ball falls to, in areas like those the ball must hit the back of the net.

They were huge openings and felt like even bigger wastes considering how impenetrable the lofty Hearts defence was proving.

There is no doubt that this negative string of results over the past seven days has been tough to watch.

But that has by no means derailed the Staggies’ season – even if it has slightly stopped it in its tracks.

That is not to say that this season should now be viewed with a sense of pragmatism.

However, following three defeats in a row it would be forgivable if some fans were tentatively fearing that another battle against the drop may be more likely than first imagined.

