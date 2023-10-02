Man’s drunken 3am bid to win back ex goes spectacularly wrong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man’s drunken 3am bid to win back ex goes spectacularly wrong

After loudly banging on doors and windows, Charles Hanratty struck the kitchen window which, due to already having been cracked, shattered.

By Danny McKay
Charles Hanratty and Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Charles Hanratty appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A jilted lover smashed a window and was found inside his ex’s house after a late-night, drunken bid to win her back went spectacularly wrong.

Charles Hanratty, 33, spent the last of his money on a 3am taxi from Aberdeen to Westhill to go to visit his ex-girlfriend – but she wasn’t home.

After loudly banging on doors and windows to try and wake her up, Hanratty struck the kitchen window which, due to already having been cracked, shattered.

When there was still no movement inside, the penny dropped that his former lover was not home.

However, Hanratty decided to clamber inside to wait for her to return, or until the morning so he could get a bus home.

‘He spent what little money he had on a taxi’

But that plan was scuppered when an Aberdeenshire Council housing officer showed up and Hanratty refused to say who he was or what he was doing there.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Hanratty’s former partner had gone to stay with family at the time of the incident.

She said: “At 3.30am on August 23, a neighbour of the complainer was woken by the sound of a car engine and door closing.

“She saw the accused attempt to enter the locus by knocking repeatedly on the front door and trying to get the attention of the complainer.”

When there was no answer, Hanratty walked round to the rear of the property and the neighbour heard the sound of glass smashing.

She contacted Aberdeenshire Council to report the incident and a housing officer arrived shortly after 10am.

‘His intention is to persuade her to have him back’

Ms Laird said: “They found the kitchen window at the rear smashed and the accused within refusing to provide any information as to who he was or his reason for being there.”

Hanratty, of Ivanhoe Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of vandalism.

Defence agent John Hardie his client’s four-year relationship with the woman came to an end this summer “unhappily”.

He said: “In the early hours, he’s under the influence of alcohol and he spent what little money he had on a taxi to take him to the property to visit her, a considerable distance from his address in the city.

“His intention is to persuade her to have him back.”

Mr Hardie explained that Hanratty was banging on the window in a bid to wake his former partner and that the glass broke due to already being cracked.

And he then made the decision to go inside and wait.

The solicitor said: “He’s hoping she’ll come back, or that in the morning he’ll be able to get a public bus back into town.

“He apologises to everyone involved.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark fined Hanratty £85.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

