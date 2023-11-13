Ross County fan view: Huge run of fixtures after international break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County fan view: Huge run of fixtures after international break

The Staggies suffered a 1-0 defeat by St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

By Peter Mackay
Jordan White in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Confidence is always a massive driver for any Ross County side, often being the underdog in most matches.

Considering a positive summer window and a successful early period, there was no shortage of confidence in any area of the club.

That tank of positivity seems to be draining now – and at quite some pace.

Slumping to a 1-0 loss to the team bottom of the division is a majorly disappointing result – but it might be the performance which was worse.

To memory, we only had three shots in the entirety, none of which were threatening.

Nothing was created for Jordan White and Simon Murray at the top end of the park as St Johnstone’s defence won every header comfortably.

We now have to sit in the relegation zone in 11th place over the international break.

Since November last year, the Staggies have only won on seven occasions.

St Johnstone’s Graham Carey (not in frame) scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS. 

Due to that fact and the run we’ve been on, social media has been filled with calls for the manager’s head.

It has to be said, it’s understandable why. Underwhelming is probably the best word to describe this season so far, and as frustrating as this form is – it is still early in the season.

Malky will get more time. We have four huge games coming up against Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Livingston and Motherwell.

On paper, County supporters will look at that as a run in which we should be picking up results.

These matches are massive, and if Malky is looking to distance himself from those supporters who are questioning his position, he will probably need to pick up six points from the next four to properly start the season rolling again.

Hopefully this international break is put to good use, because another couple of matches without winning and unfortunately, things could start to turn ugly.

