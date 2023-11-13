Ross County fan view: Huge run of fixtures after international break

Confidence is always a massive driver for any Ross County side, often being the underdog in most matches.

Considering a positive summer window and a successful early period, there was no shortage of confidence in any area of the club.

That tank of positivity seems to be draining now – and at quite some pace.

Slumping to a 1-0 loss to the team bottom of the division is a majorly disappointing result – but it might be the performance which was worse.

To memory, we only had three shots in the entirety, none of which were threatening.

Nothing was created for Jordan White and Simon Murray at the top end of the park as St Johnstone’s defence won every header comfortably.

We now have to sit in the relegation zone in 11th place over the international break.

Since November last year, the Staggies have only won on seven occasions.

Due to that fact and the run we’ve been on, social media has been filled with calls for the manager’s head.

It has to be said, it’s understandable why. Underwhelming is probably the best word to describe this season so far, and as frustrating as this form is – it is still early in the season.

Malky will get more time. We have four huge games coming up against Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Livingston and Motherwell.

On paper, County supporters will look at that as a run in which we should be picking up results.

These matches are massive, and if Malky is looking to distance himself from those supporters who are questioning his position, he will probably need to pick up six points from the next four to properly start the season rolling again.

Hopefully this international break is put to good use, because another couple of matches without winning and unfortunately, things could start to turn ugly.