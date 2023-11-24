QUIZ: Can you name all 97 Staggies who played in Derek Adams’ first two spells?

Derek Adams will begin his third tenure in charge of Ross County tomorrow when they host Kilmarnock on Premiership duty.

Adams first took charge as player-boss on an interim basis in 2007, before permanently replacing Dick Campbell at Victoria Park.

After guiding the Staggies to the Second Division title he went on to guide a second-tier County side to the Scottish Cup final against Dundee United in 2010.

Although he left to become Hibernian assistant only a few months later, Adams returned the following year and went on to lead the Dingwall outfit to promotion to the top-flight for the first time in their history in 2012.

County would consolidate in the Premiership for a further two seasons, before Adams was sacked in 2014.

During Adams’ two spells in charge, a total of 97 players turned out for the Staggies.

How many of them can you name?