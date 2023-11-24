QUIZ: Can you name all 97 Staggies who played in Derek Adams’ first two spells?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
QUIZ: Can you name all 97 Staggies who played in Derek Adams’ first two spells?

Adams is now back in charge at Victoria Park, having had spells as manager between 2007 and 2010, as well as between 2011 and 2014.

By Andy Skinner
Derek Adams unveils his summer signings in 2008. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Derek Adams unveils his summer signings in 2008.

Derek Adams will begin his third tenure in charge of Ross County tomorrow when they host Kilmarnock on Premiership duty.

Adams first took charge as player-boss on an interim basis in 2007, before permanently replacing Dick Campbell at Victoria Park.

After guiding the Staggies to the Second Division title he went on to guide a second-tier County side to the Scottish Cup final against Dundee United in 2010.

Derek Adams celebrates with the Second Division title in 2008. Image: SNS

Although he left to become Hibernian assistant only a few months later, Adams returned the following year and went on to lead the Dingwall outfit to promotion to the top-flight for the first time in their history in 2012.

County would consolidate in the Premiership for a further two seasons, before Adams was sacked in 2014.

During Adams’ two spells in charge, a total of 97 players turned out for the Staggies.

How many of them can you name?

Conversation