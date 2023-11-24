Alan Cameron: Ellon path to be named in tribute to ‘inspirational’ former rector

Former Ellon Academy rector and councillor Alan Cameron will have a path in the town named after him as a lasting tribute.

The highly respected community figure died last year, aged 80.

Aberdeenshire Council will now pay a “fitting” tribute to the local legend.

The local authority will name the cycle and foot path linking the former Ellon Academy site and the Deer Park as Cameron Way.

The path also leads visitors to Ellon Castle Gardens, a project Mr Cameron was heavily involved with.

His family was approached by the council beforehand and gladly lent their blessing.

Path links to Alan Cameron’s ‘greatest contributions’

Formartine area committee members considered the proposal this week.

Strategic transport officer Robert McGregor said the proposal was a “fitting tribute” to Mr Cameron as it was linked to two of his “greatest contributions” to the town.

He explained: “Being former rector of the academy and the driving force of the Ellon Castle Gardens which brought the public into Ellon’s secret garden.”

Mr Cameron was also well known as a community activist and was involved in many organisations.

Councillor Louise McAllister thought the proposal was a “wonderful idea”.

“I went along to Alan’s funeral ceremony and I was astounded by what he had achieved during his lifetime, he really was an inspirational character,” she said.

“He holds a real special place in the hearts of so many people through Ellon Burns Club, being a councillor, Ellon Castle Gardens, and of course being at the academy for 35 years.”

Ms McAllister went on to note that Mr Cameron was chairman of the Ellon Public Art Group who created the £20,000 sculpture found on Market Street.

Praise for ‘perfectly appropriate’ tribute

Fellow Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson also backed the idea.

“We have discussed having a commemoration in some way or another for Alan and I think this is perfectly appropriate,” she stated.

Members of the committee unanimously approved the naming of Cameron Way.

A name plate will now be installed there.