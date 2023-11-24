Alan Cameron: Ellon path to be named in tribute to ‘inspirational’ former rector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Cameron: Ellon path to be named in tribute to ‘inspirational’ former rector

The cycleway will be named Cameron Way, linking spots which the local luminary left his mark on.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Former Ellon Academy headteacher and town councillor Alan Cameron
Former Ellon Academy headteacher and town councillor Alan Cameron. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Former Ellon Academy rector and councillor Alan Cameron will have a path in the town named after him as a lasting tribute.

The highly respected community figure died last year, aged 80.

Aberdeenshire Council will now pay a “fitting” tribute to the local legend.

The local authority will name the cycle and foot path linking the former Ellon Academy site and the Deer Park as Cameron Way.

The Ellon path to be named after Alan Cameron. Image: Google Street View

The path also leads visitors to Ellon Castle Gardens, a project Mr Cameron was heavily involved with.

His family was approached by the council beforehand and gladly lent their blessing.

Path links to Alan Cameron’s ‘greatest contributions’

Formartine area committee members considered the proposal this week.

Strategic transport officer Robert McGregor said the proposal was a “fitting tribute” to Mr Cameron as it was linked to two of his “greatest contributions” to the town.

He explained: “Being former rector of the academy and the driving force of the Ellon Castle Gardens which brought the public into Ellon’s secret garden.”

The red line shows the newly named Cameron Way path. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Mr Cameron was also well known as a community activist and was involved in many organisations.

Councillor Louise McAllister thought the proposal was a “wonderful idea”.

“I went along to Alan’s funeral ceremony and I was astounded by what he had achieved during his lifetime, he really was an inspirational character,” she said.

“He holds a real special place in the hearts of so many people through Ellon Burns Club, being a councillor, Ellon Castle Gardens, and of course being at the academy for 35 years.”

Alan Cameron pictured next to the Market Street scuplture. Image: Richard Frew

Ms McAllister went on to note that Mr Cameron was chairman of the Ellon Public Art Group who created the £20,000 sculpture found on Market Street.

Praise for ‘perfectly appropriate’ tribute

Fellow Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson also backed the idea.

“We have discussed having a commemoration in some way or another for Alan and I think this is perfectly appropriate,” she stated.

Alan Cameron at Ellon Castle Gardens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Members of the committee unanimously approved the naming of Cameron Way.

A name plate will now be installed there.

‘A massive figure in Ellon’: Tributes pour in for former councillor and Ellon Academy rector Alan Cameron

Conversation