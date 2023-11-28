Derek Adams felt Ross County earned late breakthrough against St Mirren

Derek Adams felt Ross County were well worthy of their late breakthrough against St Mirren.

Adams tasted victory in his second match since returning for a third spell at Victoria Park, with Jordan White’s header ending the Staggies’ 10-match winless streak.

It was a crucial victory for the Dingwall side, who move up to eighth place in the Premiership.

Despite leaving it late against the third-placed Buddies, Adams felt his side reaped the rewards of setting out to go on the front foot.

Adams said: “We created three or four big opportunities in the game, and could have been two or three goals up.

“St Mirren had their first chance in the 80th minute. Overall we were the team on the ascendancy, we created some really good opportunities.

“We started well, the same as we did on Saturday against Kilmarnock, although we didn’t get the fortune.

“I thought the balls into the box from corner kicks were causing St Mirren trouble, and that’s how we got the winning goal.

“Connor Randall hit the post, and I don’t know how he missed the one when he went one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

“I was delighted for the players and supporters.”

Staggies eager to build on triumph

Adams, whose side make the trip to bottom-placed Livingston next up on Saturday, is eager for his side build on the triumph as they look to find the winning mentality.

He added: “I thought the way we passed the ball and got into the final third put St Mirren on the backfoot from the start of the game.

“We created openings, we got corner kicks and they didn’t really trouble us.

“They have done really well to be third in the league. But we are now only eight points off them.

“It’s all about winning – the three points is the major thing.

“Clean sheets will get you so far, but I think it’s the manner we started the game, created chances and opened up St Mirren on a number of occasions which was really important for us.

“The home supporters want to see us attack the opposition, and I think we did that.

“It has not been easy because I have only been in a week – and it has been a quick week at that.

“I’ve put my ethos onto it. It is about playing on the front foot.

“I want to be standing on the touchline seeing my team create chances and I think they did that.”