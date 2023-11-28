Derek Adams felt Ross County earned late breakthrough against St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Derek Adams felt Ross County earned late breakthrough against St Mirren

Jordan White's late goal secured a first victory since September for the Staggies, who move up to eighth in the Premiership.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Derek Adams felt Ross County were well worthy of their late breakthrough against St Mirren.

Adams tasted victory in his second match since returning for a third spell at Victoria Park, with Jordan White’s header ending the Staggies’ 10-match winless streak.

It was a crucial victory for the Dingwall side, who move up to eighth place in the Premiership.

Despite leaving it late against the third-placed Buddies, Adams felt his side reaped the rewards of setting out to go on the front foot.

Adams said: “We created three or four big opportunities in the game, and could have been two or three goals up.

Ross County celebrate following Jordan White’s winner against St Mirren. Image: SNS

“St Mirren had their first chance in the 80th minute. Overall we were the team on the ascendancy, we created some really good opportunities.

“We started well, the same as we did on Saturday against Kilmarnock, although we didn’t get the fortune.

“I thought the balls into the box from corner kicks were causing St Mirren trouble, and that’s how we got the winning goal.

“Connor Randall hit the post, and I don’t know how he missed the one when he went one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Connor Randall in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS

“I was delighted for the players and supporters.”

Staggies eager to build on triumph

Adams, whose side make the trip to bottom-placed Livingston next up on Saturday, is eager for his side build on the triumph as they look to find the winning mentality.

He added: “I thought the way we passed the ball and got into the final third put St Mirren on the backfoot from the start of the game.

“We created openings, we got corner kicks and they didn’t really trouble us.

“They have done really well to be third in the league. But we are now only eight points off them.

“It’s all about winning – the three points is the major thing.

“Clean sheets will get you so far, but I think it’s the manner we started the game, created chances and opened up St Mirren on a number of occasions which was really important for us.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

“The home supporters want to see us attack the opposition, and I think we did that.

“It has not been easy because I have only been in a week – and it has been a quick week at that.

“I’ve put my ethos onto it. It is about playing on the front foot.

“I want to be standing on the touchline seeing my team create chances and I think they did that.”

