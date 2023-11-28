Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes aims to reward dedication of 1,500 travelling supporters in Helsinki

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Jonny Hayes aims to reward dedication of 1,500 travelling supporters in Helsinki

The Red Army are travelling in big numbers to Finland to cheer on the Dons against HJK Helsinki despite a cost-of-living crisis and Christmas on the horizon.

By Sean Wallace
Jonny Hayes applauds Aberdeen supporters after the 1-1 draw with HJK Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock
Jonny Hayes applauds Aberdeen supporters after the 1-1 draw with HJK Helsinki. Image: Shutterstock

Jonny Hayes aims to repay the dedication of the globe-trotting Red Army by delivering a win in Helsinki.

The Dons will be cheered on by 1,500 travelling fans when facing HJK Helsinki in a Group G Europa Conference League clash on Thursday.

Winger Hayes is mindful of the expense to fans to travel to the Finnish capital in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis and so close to Christmas.

Finland is also a notoriously expensive country but that has not deterred die-hard Dons fans from travelling in force to Scandinavia.

Dons fans are travelling to Finland despite Aberdeen’s hopes of progressing from the groups having been extinguished.

Aberdeen have yet to secure a win in Group G after four games.

Hayes aims to end that win drought in freezing Helsinki as payback to travelling supporters for their unwavering commitment.

Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes and Connor Barron against Frankfurt's Fares Chaibi during the UEFA Conference League Group Stage match in Germany. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes and Connor Barron against Frankfurt’s Fares Chaibi during the UEFA Conference League Group Stage match in Germany. Image: SNS

He said: “Unfortunately we can’t get to the knock-out rounds but we still have way more than a thousand fans turning up to watch us in Finland.

“They are doing that and paying money for tickets and travel at this time of year around Christmas.

“We know what this (Europe) means to everyone coming through the gates.

“There is also personal pride to play for.

“We will try to win the last two games.”

Jonny Hayes is ready to face HJK Helsinki in Finland. Image: SNS

The need to ‘live and breathe football’

Aberdeen have flown out to the freezing Finnish capital where the mercury is forecast to drop to below minus 10 on game-day.

Snow is also expected but HJK Helsinki’s Bolt Arena has a state-of-the-art artificial pitch.

Aberdeen have received plaudits for their performance in the Europa Conference League but have secured only two points from a possible 12.

Hayes reckons valuable lessons have been learned in Aberdeen’s first appearance in Euro groups since the UEFA Cup in 2007-08.

One vital lesson is that players must “live and breathe” football to cope with the demands of balancing Europe with domestic commitments.

Jonny Hayes in action for Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “We have probably deserved a victory or two in Europe from our performances like the Helsinki game (1-1) and PAOK at home (3-2 loss).

“But there are no easy games in Europe, whether you are playing against Bulgarian, Macedonian or Finnish teams, they are all technically good.

“European games are about having that 24/7 mindset and I think that’s where European countries are ahead of British countries.

“I’ve seen that kind of mindset from European players in my younger days that they live and breathe football.

“They are quick, strong and can move the ball well technically.

“Every game is a tough one in Europe.

“If you can get a win you have to push yourself against top quality opposition.”

Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates Dante Polvara’s goal to make it 2-0 against PAOK at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Football is a 24/7 commitment

Now 36-years old, Hayes insists embracing the “live and breathe football” philosophy has been key to the longevity of his career.

For Hayes football is 24-7.

That is the level of commitment he gives to Aberdeen and training.

James McGarry, Angus MacDonald, Graeme Shinnie, Johnny Hayes and Rhys Williams during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2023. Image: SNS
James McGarry, Angus MacDonald, Graeme Shinnie, Johnny Hayes and Rhys Williams during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2023. Image: SNS

He said: “For me fitness is a by-product of training.

“Footballers are under the microscope.

“You have to eat well and you have to train well.

“As short as 10 years ago you could have got away with some things.

“But now to play beyond 28 or 29 you need to make sure you’re looking after yourself.

“That also comes from the manager, the sports scientists and the physios.

“Football is 24/7.

“You may be off but you’re thinking you need to get a good night’s sleep on Sunday to be ready for Monday.

“It’s the mindset.

“Football has evolved over the years and for me I’ve always enjoyed training and trying to be the best I can in training every day.

“And that leads into the rest of your life.”

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie and Jonny Hayes celebrate after beating Hibs 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie and Jonny Hayes celebrate after beating Hibs 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock

End Euro groups on a winning high

Aberdeen will conclude their Europa Conference League campaign with the clash in Helsinki followed by a home match against Eintracht Frankfurt on December 14.

They pushed group leaders PAOK home and away and also went toe-to-toe with Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1 loss) in Germany.

Hayes admits to frustration that the Dons are not still in the mix to progress from the groups.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath, second left, celebrates after scoring against PAOK
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath, second left, celebrates after scoring against PAOK. Image: AP.

He said: “Against Frankfurt, we lost but we were away from home and could maybe have got a point.

“We had a chances to win games and we probably should have more points on the board than we do.

“But unfortunately that’s football.

“I’m not one for looking back though.

“We have two games left and we will go out to win them.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson chats with referee Nick Walsh at full time against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson criticised by former referee for 'childish' comments
3
Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann being shown a yellow card by the referee on the pitch
Willie Miller: Stefan Gartenmann made Aberdeen vulnerable to late penalty agony against Rangers with…
2
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: I'll be amazed if Bojan Miovski does not become Aberdeen's record transfer…
3
Rangers' James Tavernier speaks to Aberdeen's Kelle Roos before taking a penalty during the Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Keeper Kelle Roos warns there must be no more Aberdeen hard-luck stories after Rangers…
Aberdeen's Duk celebrating on the pitch with graeme shinnie during a conference league game
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie issues finish-on-a-high Euro group stage challenge
Referee Nick Walsh blows his whistle before going to the VAR monitor to check for a possible penalty kick to Rangers against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen v Rangers Ref Watch: No bookings for blatant dives, and Goldson gets softest…
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler shoots against Rangers in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: Ester Sokler can learn from the best in Bojan Miovski
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Stefan Gartenmann in action agains Rangers
Paul Third: Do Aberdeen raise their game against Rangers?
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland League side Buckie Thistle to face Celtic in the fourth round of the…
Referee Nick Walsh checks VAR before awarding Rangers a penalty against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson says 'another VAR decision going Rangers' way in the 90th…

Conversation