Don Cowie hails Ross County character after last-gasp equaliser against Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie hails Ross County character after last-gasp equaliser against Hibernian

Yan Dhanda's strike in the 97th minute secured a 2-2 draw at Victoria Park.

By Andy Skinner
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Don Cowie says Ross County’s 97th-minute leveller against Hibernian shows the character within his side.

The Staggies salvaged a 2-2 draw with the final kick of the ball through substitute Yan Dhanda, having looked like going down empty-handed against the Edinburgh side.

After Josh Sims put the Staggies ahead going in at half-time, the visitors responded with a resurgent display after the break and looked like taking maximum points through goals from Myziane Maolida and Adam Le Fondre.

The late strike from Dhanda – who is set to join Hearts in the summer – means 11th-placed County move to within three points of Aberdeen, ahead of Saturday’s visit of the Jambos.

Yan Dhanda celebrates his equaliser against Hibernian. Image: SNS.

Although Cowie was frustrated his side lost their grip on a winning position, he was thrilled with the way County rallied to ensure they took something from the game.

Cowie said: “It backs up what I already know about the character of the group.

“It looked like the game had got away from us, but you have to keep going.

“That point could be invaluable come the end of the season.

“We’re disappointed to let our lead slip from half-time, but we showed great character to get a point in the end.

“That’s the last three home games where I’ve felt comfortable at half time, so it’s something I’ve got to look at.

Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

“Naturally the opposition is going to respond, but we need to be ready for that and we need to get better at that.”

County made a bright start, with the visitors at times appearing to be unsettled by the pace of County’s combination play, however, there was a lack of clear-cut opportunities at both ends.

The Staggies looked to fashion an opening on the half-hour mark when Sims drove forward before attempting to feed Eamonn Brophy, but the striker was unable to get a connection to steer the ball goalwards from a tight angle.

Hibs came close on 37 minutes when the ball broke to Fish on the edge of the box following a corner, with his trundling effort drifting just wide.

Wickens was called into action just a minute later when Dylan Levitt played Maolida through on goal, with his low effort well blocked by the goalkeeper, who also did well to deny Chris Cadden on the follow-up.

Josh Sims celebrates Ross County’s opener against Hibernian. Image: Shutterstock.

It was the Staggies who made a timely breakthrough just two minutes before the interval.

Murray whipped in an excellent cross, with the run of Randall occupying the focus of David Marshall and the entire Hibs rearguard oblivious to Sims, who was free to knock home on the goal-line.

The goal was a huge boost for the hosts going into the interval.

Hibs looked to respond, with their half-time substitute Adam Le Fondre seeing an early glimpse of goal, but hooking his effort straight into the arms of Wickens.

Hibs equalised on 53 minutes, however, with Elie Youan squeezing a neat ball through for Maolida, who timed his run to perfection, before slotting past Wickens.

The goal gave Nick Montgomery’s side a visible lift, and they showed plenty attacking menace which forced County to stand firm at times.

Cowie looked to his bench, with Sheaf, Brown and White introduced to the action midway through the second half.

But Hibs turned the game on its head on 77 minutes when Obita swung in a deep cross which hung up in the wind at the far post for Le Fondre to fire past Wickens.

Adam Le Fondre nets against Ross County. Image: SNS.

The Staggies were denied a leveller in stoppage-time when Marshall made a sublime save to thwart Murray’s strike from a White knock-down.

That looked to spell the end of County’s hopes – but they were rewarded for their persistence in the dying seconds when Murray forced a delivery across goal for Dhanda, who showed excellent composure to sidefoot into the corner.

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Wickens 6; Efete 7, Baldwin 6, Leak 6; Sims 7 (Brown 72), Randall 7, Loturi 6 (Dhanda 82), Reid 6 (Harmon 82); Khela 6 (Sheaf 60); Brophy 6 (White 72), Murray 6.

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Henderson, Jenks, Ayina.

HIBERNIAN (4-3-3): Marshall 6; Miller 4 (Cadden 34), Fish 7, Bushiri 6, Obita 7; Triantis 6, Levitt 5 (Le Fondre 46), Newell 7, Marcondes 6 (Hanlon 90), Maolida 7, Youan 6.

Subs not used: Wollacott, Mayenda, Stevenson, MacIntyre, Whittaker.

Referee: David Munro
Attendance: 3,774
Man of the match: Myziane Maolida

More from Ross County

Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: SNS
Max Sheaf relishing Ross County's revenge mission against Hibernian
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin, along with interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie boosted by strongest squad of interim Ross County tenure for visit of…
Brandon Khela in action against Celtic. Image: PA
Birmingham City confident Brandon Khela can come of age in Ross County's survival battle
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Jack Baldwin looking to lead Ross County survival drive following injury return
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Roy MacGregor reveals the steps taken to prepare Don Cowie for Ross County…
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock speaks to referee Nick Walsh following the 2-1 defeat against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss uncertainty will be affecting players - and could harm efforts…
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.
Don Cowie sets Ross County target ahead of final five fixtures before Premiership split
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin, along with interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Jack Baldwin says Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens will bounce back from costly error…
Myziane Maolida scores Hibernian's opener against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie admits goalkeeping error changed game after defeat by…
Jordan White celebrates netting for Ross County against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Jordan White driven to avoid repeat of Ross County play-off drama

Conversation