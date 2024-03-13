Don Cowie hails Ross County character after last-gasp equaliser against Hibernian

Don Cowie says Ross County’s 97th-minute leveller against Hibernian shows the character within his side.

The Staggies salvaged a 2-2 draw with the final kick of the ball through substitute Yan Dhanda, having looked like going down empty-handed against the Edinburgh side.

After Josh Sims put the Staggies ahead going in at half-time, the visitors responded with a resurgent display after the break and looked like taking maximum points through goals from Myziane Maolida and Adam Le Fondre.

The late strike from Dhanda – who is set to join Hearts in the summer – means 11th-placed County move to within three points of Aberdeen, ahead of Saturday’s visit of the Jambos.

Although Cowie was frustrated his side lost their grip on a winning position, he was thrilled with the way County rallied to ensure they took something from the game.

Cowie said: “It backs up what I already know about the character of the group.

“It looked like the game had got away from us, but you have to keep going.

“That point could be invaluable come the end of the season.

“We’re disappointed to let our lead slip from half-time, but we showed great character to get a point in the end.

“That’s the last three home games where I’ve felt comfortable at half time, so it’s something I’ve got to look at.

“Naturally the opposition is going to respond, but we need to be ready for that and we need to get better at that.”

County made a bright start, with the visitors at times appearing to be unsettled by the pace of County’s combination play, however, there was a lack of clear-cut opportunities at both ends.

The Staggies looked to fashion an opening on the half-hour mark when Sims drove forward before attempting to feed Eamonn Brophy, but the striker was unable to get a connection to steer the ball goalwards from a tight angle.

Hibs came close on 37 minutes when the ball broke to Fish on the edge of the box following a corner, with his trundling effort drifting just wide.

Wickens was called into action just a minute later when Dylan Levitt played Maolida through on goal, with his low effort well blocked by the goalkeeper, who also did well to deny Chris Cadden on the follow-up.

It was the Staggies who made a timely breakthrough just two minutes before the interval.

Murray whipped in an excellent cross, with the run of Randall occupying the focus of David Marshall and the entire Hibs rearguard oblivious to Sims, who was free to knock home on the goal-line.

The goal was a huge boost for the hosts going into the interval.

Hibs looked to respond, with their half-time substitute Adam Le Fondre seeing an early glimpse of goal, but hooking his effort straight into the arms of Wickens.

Hibs equalised on 53 minutes, however, with Elie Youan squeezing a neat ball through for Maolida, who timed his run to perfection, before slotting past Wickens.

The goal gave Nick Montgomery’s side a visible lift, and they showed plenty attacking menace which forced County to stand firm at times.

Cowie looked to his bench, with Sheaf, Brown and White introduced to the action midway through the second half.

But Hibs turned the game on its head on 77 minutes when Obita swung in a deep cross which hung up in the wind at the far post for Le Fondre to fire past Wickens.

The Staggies were denied a leveller in stoppage-time when Marshall made a sublime save to thwart Murray’s strike from a White knock-down.

That looked to spell the end of County’s hopes – but they were rewarded for their persistence in the dying seconds when Murray forced a delivery across goal for Dhanda, who showed excellent composure to sidefoot into the corner.

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Wickens 6; Efete 7, Baldwin 6, Leak 6; Sims 7 (Brown 72), Randall 7, Loturi 6 (Dhanda 82), Reid 6 (Harmon 82); Khela 6 (Sheaf 60); Brophy 6 (White 72), Murray 6.

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Henderson, Jenks, Ayina.

HIBERNIAN (4-3-3): Marshall 6; Miller 4 (Cadden 34), Fish 7, Bushiri 6, Obita 7; Triantis 6, Levitt 5 (Le Fondre 46), Newell 7, Marcondes 6 (Hanlon 90), Maolida 7, Youan 6.

Subs not used: Wollacott, Mayenda, Stevenson, MacIntyre, Whittaker.

Referee: David Munro

Attendance: 3,774

Man of the match: Myziane Maolida