Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County score stunning first-ever victory against Rangers

The comeback win trims 11th-placed Staggies gap on St Johnstone to one point - and leave Gers four points behind Celtic in title chase.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's George Harmon scores to make it 2-1. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Ross County boosted their survival chances after a pulsating 3-2 win at home to Premiership title challengers Rangers.

After a first-ever victory against the Light Blues, the Staggies still occupy the relegation play-off spot, but are only one point behind nearest rivals St Johnstone.

They are 12 points clear of toiling basement team Livingston, who are on the verge of automatic demotion to the Championship.

County now await their final five post-split fixtures, which will kick off on the weekend of April 27-28.

Having needed a great escape in last season’s play-off final against Partick Thistle, the Dingwall club are desperate to avoid another nerve-shredding flirt with danger.

With one game in hand at Dundee in midweek, the Ibrox club remain four points behind leaders Celtic, who defeated St Mirren 3-0 on Saturday as the title chase goes to the wire.

An unfortunate own goal from home skipper Jack Baldwin gave Rangers the first half advantage.

County responded in stunning fashion at the start of the second half with goals from Simon Murray and George Harmon inside four frantic minutes.

Josh Sims added a third for County to enhance a scoreline of great significance and James Tavernier’s late spot-kick added to the drama, but County held on.

Five changes for Cowie’s Staggies

County, who had never beaten Rangers in 24 competitive matches, came into this clash on the back of narrow defeats against Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

Interim manager Don Cowie made five changes from the Killie game, with goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw replacing George Wickens in his first outing since January 2. Harmon, Yan Dhanda, Josh Sims and Victor Loturi also came in.

And from the Rangers team which drew 3-3 with Celtic in last week’s Ibrox clash, boss Philippe Clement brought in Kieran Dowell for the injured Mohamed Diomande. The other promoted starters were Borna Barisic, Todd Cantwell and Abdallah Sima.

Rangers defender John Souttar celebrates after Jack Baldwin scored an own goal. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock (14432099ad)

Baldwin own goal gives Rangers lead

After a bright opening from both teams, Rangers were ahead on 16 minutes.

Fabio Silva knocked on a corner and, when challenging John Souttar, defender Baldwin took the ball over the goal-line, with Laidlaw unable to get to it amid the scramble.

After a moment of hesitation, referee Matthew MacDermid awarded the goal and away celebrations began.

Todd Cantwell almost made it two soon after, but Laidlaw denied him with a save with his feet.

County tried to respond when Sims flashed a shot on target, but goalkeeper Jack Butland pushed it behind for a corner, which was then cleared.

Laidlaw had to be alert once more in keeping out Sima’s header then Cyriel Dessers’ close-range drive. Two saves which kept County hanging in the contest.

Ross County’s Josh Sims has a shot on target. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Quick-fire double as County take lead

Just two minutes after the restart, County levelled when Murray – after being denied by Butland – rifled his low shot into the net following Sims’ smart pass into him. It was the lethal forward’s 18th goal of the season.

And an amazing turnaround came just two minutes later when Harmon arrived to guide the ball home after Murray’s swerver was kept out by Butland. Cowie – and County – were pinching themselves.

Rangers up the tempo and thought they had drawn level on 68 minutes, but Sima’s effort was disallowed for handball.

However, one minute later Sims added a third for County when he supplied the low finish following fine creative work from impressive Eli King.

After a VAR check, Rangers were awarded an 87th minute spot-kick after a handball decision went against sub Brandon Khela. Tavernier rifled the ball low past Laidlaw, but time ran out and it was a milestone result for County.

Ross County’s Simon Murray drills the ball home to make it 1-1. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock (14432099ay)

Player ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-5-2): Laidlaw 7, Harmon 6, Baldwin 6, Leak 6, Efete 6 (Brown 80), King 7, Loturi 6, Randall 6, Sims 7 (White 84), Dhanda 7 (Khela 84), Murray 7 (Sheaf 90).

Subs not used: Wickens (GK), Borthwick-Jackson, Henderson, Brophy, Ayina.

RANGERS (4-3-2-1): Butland 6, Tavernier 6, Goldson 7, Souttar 6, Barasic 6 (Matondo 54), Dowell 6 (Lawrence 62), Lundstram 6, Sima 6, Cantwell 6, Silva 6 (Sterling 54), Dessers 6 (Roofe 73).

Subs not used: McCrorie, Balogun, King, Raskin and McCausland.

Referee: Matthew MacDermid.

Attendance: 6,382.

Man of the match: Josh Sims.

